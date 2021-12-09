Pakistan May Ignore Biden-Led ‘Democracy Summit’ After China Exclusion





Amid speculation that he might ignore US President Joe Biden leading the “Democracy Summit” to be held in virtual format on December 9-10, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday it ” appreciated its partnership with the United States. ” Thanking the United States for inviting Pakistan to the summit, Pakistan said it was a “functioning democracy with an independent judiciary, a vibrant civil society and free media”.

However, Pakistan has remained elusive about whether or not to participate in the summit, especially as its all-time friend China has been kept on the sidelines. Last month, the Biden administration invited 110 countries to participate in the virtual summit. China and Turkey were among the few countries that were left out.

“We are keeping in touch with the United States on a range of issues and believe we can engage on this matter at an opportune time in the future,” Pakistan said in its summit statement. And although Pakistan has not specifically said it will jump the summit, officials have reportedly remained silent on the matter. Overall, however, it looks like Pakistan is jumping to the top after its best friend China is not invited by the United States. Pakistani media also reported that Islamabad would not attend the “democracy summit”.

Reports suggest that China did not object to Pakistan’s participation in the summit, but it appears that Pakistan decided on its own not to upset the friend. The exclusion of China from the list when the inclusion of Taiwan had triggered a strong reaction from Beijing. Interestingly, the Arab allies of the United States, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, are also missing from the list. Turkey, a NATO country, is also missing from the list. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are also absent from the list.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/12/pakistan-china-biden-democracy-summit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos