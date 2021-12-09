Imran Khan to skip Bidens Democracy Summit, PM Modi to talk about democratic commitments





Several South Asian countries not invited to two-day summit; US official admits numbers have been arbitrarily restricted



Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will not attend US President Joseph Bidens’ two-day summit for democracy which begins Thursday, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Friday, making India one of only three countries to Southeast Asia to participate with Nepal and Maldives. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka were not invited to the event. Read also | Biden administration invites Taiwan to democracy summit When questioned, an American diplomat admitted that the limits on the number of guests on the list had been arbitrarily placed, but hoped that other democratic countries in the region would be invited to the next summit. Yes, not all countries in the region have been invited to join, said Deputy Under Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Jennifer Larson in response to a question from The hindu on how the US government decided on its list of democracies, given that electoral democracies like Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka were not invited. Pakistan’s move follows harsh criticism of the US summit’s plans from uninvited China along with Russia, presumably because they are one-party communist states. We appreciate our partnership with the United States, which we wish to expand both bilaterally and in terms of regional and international cooperation. We are keeping in touch with the United States on a range of issues and believe we can engage on this at an opportune time in the future, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday, without giving any specific reason for. to have missed the summit. Significantly, the invitation to Mr. Khan was made despite Pakistan being one of the few countries with which the United States has a strategic dialogue, but Mr. Biden did not call on Mr. Khan. since taking office in January 2021. The lack of any communication from Mr. Biden to Mr. Khan, even as the US military and the State Department cooperate closely on Afghanistan, has been viewed as a snub in Islamabad, and some members of the Khan government have reportedly suggested sending a candidate. to the event or miss it altogether. Read also | China, Russia furious at not being included in Joe Bidens’ democracy summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to speak at the leaders’ plenary on Friday, where all leaders are expected to make specific commitments to promote democracy, based on the climate change summit, officials told the current on the agenda. India will certainly play a leading role. We would encourage those who were not [invited] work on commitments in favor of democracy. We have asked a number of guests to speak about the demonstration of commitments to promoting democratic ideals and we encourage those who may not have made this year’s list to continue working with us. for the next summit which I believe will take place in two years, Ms Larson said in a question-and-answer session at the Indian Ocean region conference held over the weekend in Abu Dhabi, which was attended by neighborhood leaders, including Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, and foreign ministers and other leaders from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/imran-khan-to-skip-bidens-democracy-summit-pm-modi-to-speak-about-democratic-commitments/article37909542.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos