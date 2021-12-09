Meet Eric Zemmour, far-right French presidential candidate





Eric Zemmour, candidate for the French presidency.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Eric Zemmour, often referred to as the French version of former US President Donald Trump, has joined the race for the French presidency.

His far-right views are highly controversial, and political experts say he is the biggest political threat to anti-immigration politician Marine Le Pen ahead of a key election next spring.

French voters will choose their next president in the April vote. Polls indicate that current President Emmanuel Macron will reunite with far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of the ballot. However, as new players announce their candidacies, Zemmour in particular, the outcome of the vote remains highly unpredictable.

“[Zemmour] is the ideal candidate for Macron because he shares votes with Le Pen, “said Tomasz Kamil Michalski, associate professor at HEC Business School.

Michalski said that while Le Pen has been in politics for some time, Zemmour brings no baggage to the election, providing an alternative for far-right supporters. He has, however, been involved in a number of court cases for alleged incitement to racial hatred.

Meanwhile, during his first major campaign rally on Sunday, a man reportedly gripped the neck amid clashes between his supporters and anti-racist activists. Zemmour was subsequently stopped working for nine days.

Opinion polls predict that Zemmour will win 14% of the public’s vote in the first round of the French presidential election scheduled for April, and Marine Le Pen obtaining 19%. However, there is plenty of time for voting intentions to change in the coming months.

The entire election campaign has shifted sharply to the right, with all leaders taking varying degrees of hard line on immigration.

Anna rosenberg

Head of Europe and UK of the consultancy firm Signum Global

Some anti-immigration supporters argue that as Election Day approaches, Le Pen or Zemmour should step down to give the other a greater chance to challenge the second round of the vote against Macron. The latter has not yet announced his intention to run for a new term but is currently leading the polls with around 24% of the vote.

Other political experts argue that Zemmour is here for the long haul and is unlikely to drop out of the race.

“More likely, again, is that Le Pen and Zemmour will split the extreme votes, delivering a run-off between Macron and Pecresse,” said Erik Nielsen, the group’s chief economist at UniCredit, in a note to clients on Sunday, referring to the Conservative Party candidate Valérie Pécresse.

Anna Rosenberg, head of Europe and UK for consultancy firm Signum Global, also expects Zemmour and Le Pen to “cannibalize each other”.

“Their speech is no longer unique: the entire electoral campaign has moved clearly to the right, all the leaders adopting a hard line to varying degrees on immigration and Islamic radicalization, denying the far right the possibility to benefit exclusively from this feeling. Rosenberg told CNBC via email.

Who is Zemmour?

Zemmour, 63, a former television expert and a familiar face to French voters, is best known for his anti-immigration vocal views. These are just a few of the reasons he is often compared to Trump, who also campaigned on an anti-immigration platform and was a well-known public figure.

However, Rosenberg said “Zemmour’s attempt to come to power based on former US President Donald Trump’s social media tactics … will not work to the same extent in France.”

Zemmour, for his part, believes he has more in common with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who also started his career in the media. However, he also told the French media that Trump “had succeeded in uniting the working classes and the patriotic bourgeoisie. This is what I have dreamed of for 20 years,” Politico reported.

Michalski, however, noted one key difference: “Trump is about himself. But, Zemmour is about ideology.”

Zemmour’s party, Reconquest, was built on the principle that France must “find itself” to respond to a public who thinks the country has lost its traditional values. He also appears to link immigration to many modern ills in France, claiming on Twitter, for example, that there is a link between immigration and threats against women.

“I am the only one to establish, without false modesty, the obvious link between immigration on the other side of the Mediterranean, and the threats which weigh more every day on French women, on their freedom and sometimes on their lives”, Zemmour said. Sunday, without providing evidence.

In a recent video describing his plans for the French presidency, Zemmour said he wanted to “save France”. He added that while immigration is not the source of all the problems, it makes them even worse.

Critics, however, say Zemmour lacks substance beyond his anti-immigration views.

“Zemmour really has nothing to offer on the pandemic,” Michalski said.

Rosenberg also noted that “the far right has not benefited much from the pandemic, and [it] that is unlikely to change at this point. “

In November, Zemmour said fears related to the coronavirus pandemic were overblown, Reuters reported.

He also attacked elites, the media, politicians, academics, trade unionists, religious authorities and the European Union.

