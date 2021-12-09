The fate of 6 leaders of Xi Jinping’s “Anti-corruption” campaign

This year, the top authorities of the Chinese Communist Party have suffered a severe purge led by outgoing leader Xi Jinping. While 13 provinces and autonomous regions completed the leadership transition, six officers were eliminated.

Throughout the reform process, most of the top leaders of the party’s provincial committees were repositioned, AboluoWang reported from the Guangxi Bulletin. Six standing committee members under the age of 58 were removed from the committee for various reasons.

Zeng Wanming

Zeng Wanming, the Party secretary of Hunan province, passed away suddenly in September this year, ending his official career earlier than expected.

Zeng Wanming, 57, was born in January 1964 and died on September 8, 2021, while on a business trip.

The “Hunan Daily” reported that Zeng died of an illness but did not specify the cause in detail.

Meanwhile, unofficial reports online claim he fell from a Hunan building in Beijing.

2. Xu Liyi

At the Henan Province Party Congress, Xu Liyi, 57, Party Secretary of Zhengzhou City in Henan Province, was removed from the candidate list in October.

Xu Liyi, the mayor of Hangzhou, was transferred to Zhengzhou in 2019 as party secretary.

Yet since July 20 this year, Zhengzhou, Ha Nam, has been inundated by torrential rains and flooding, causing massive damage and many deaths. The death toll is believed to have exceeded 300, but the actual number of dead and missing was much higher.

Following the catastrophic Zhengzhou floods, an investigation and punishment of Zhengzhou officials is underway. Xu Liyi secretly decided to go abroad under pressure from public opinion.

3. Yang Yue

Yang Yue was a member of the standing committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Party committee, vice president of the province and head of the United Front labor department.

Yang Yue was secretary of the secretariat of the Communist Youth League Central Committee and chairman of the China Youth Federation at the age of 37.

Yang was appointed party secretary in Fuzhou, Fujian, and moved to Jiangsu Province a few years later.

Yang Yue’s political aspirations came to an abrupt end in March 2017. It was not known who had given the order, but he has never managed to rise to a higher post since.

In November of this year, Yang Yue was not re-elected to the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee of Jiangsu.

Fourth and fifth rejections in this re-election are Jiang jie, former executive vice president of the Tibet Autonomous Region, and Baima wangdui, the former vice president of Tibet.

Their two current official careers are currently unknown.

6. Zeng Xin

Former Secretary of the Guangxi Political and Legal Affairs Commission Zeng Xin turns 55 this year. Unprecedented, Zeng Xin was not appointed a member of the Standing Committee of the Guangxi Provincial Party Congress. He has been absent from many provincial political events since mid-October.

After graduation, Zeng Xin worked at the 12th Department of the Ministry of Public Security, moving from staff member to director.

Zeng was transferred to Hubei Province as director of the Hubei Province Public Security Bureau during the 18th National Congress. In 2014, he was also vice president of Hubei province and was promoted to ministerial rank.

Xi Jinping traveled to Wuhan in March 2020 to verify the outbreak, and Zeng Xin joined the security coordination command.

Zeng Xin was unexpectedly moved after Sun Lijun, Zengs’ senior authority, was fired in June 2020.

According to critic Chen Pokong, Xi transferred Xin last year because he wanted to “release the tiger” to see if Zeng Xin is linked to the Sun Lijun case.

At this time, Zeng Xin’s whereabouts remain a mystery and no official announcement has been made about him, which is causing speculation. But as he disappeared, it indicated that he was involved in Sun Lijun’s coup group.