Jokowi encourages multiple ministers to attend Hakordia 2021 at KPK: National Okezone





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo attended the commemoration of the World Anti-Corruption Day (Hakordia) 2021 at KPK Red and White Building, Kuningan, South Jakarta, Thursday (12/9/2021). He was seen wearing a long-sleeved batik dress. The head of state also called a number of Indonesian ministers to the red and white building of the KPK. These include SOE Minister Erick Thohir, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, and Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H. Laoly.

Read also :Today President Jokowi and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin attend Hakordia 2021 at KPK Also present were Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Moeldoko, Minister of National Development Planning (Bappenas) Suharso Monoarfa, Menpan-RB Tjahjo Kumolo, Minister of the Interior Tito Karnavian, Minister of State Secretary (Mensesneg ) Pratikno and others. Jokowi sits next to Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Chairman Firli Bahuri. The Head of State will deliver a speech in commemoration of Hakordia 2021. Read also :Upon arriving at the KPK, President Jokowi was greeted by Firli Bahuri According to MNC portal archives, Jokowi was unable to attend Hakordia 2019. At that time, the Head of State was represented by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin. Then, at Hakordia 2020, President Jokowi virtually attended the event.

At Hakordia 2020, President Jokowi stressed that efforts to prevent and eradicate corruption must continue from upstream to downstream. He didn’t want the corruption eradication to end. Jokowi said that the sectors which are directly related to the interests of the people and affect the business ecosystem, especially SMEs, are the main concern of the government. The Head of State indicated that the professionalism of law enforcement officers occupies a very central place in both prosecution and prevention. However, the focus and mindset in monitoring and law enforcement should be aimed at improving governance and preventing corruption. The performance of the application is not measured by the number of cases found, but by how to prevent it in a sustainable way so that corruption does not happen again, he said, quoted on the website of the Cabinet secretariat.

