Pakistan wants to close US-China gap instead of joining any bloc: PM Imran – World





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that Pakistan does not want to be part of any political bloc, but rather wants to play its part in bridging the gap between the United States and China.

Addressing the Islamabad 2021 conclave, which had as its theme “Peaceful and Prosperous South Asia”, the Prime Minister said: “The situation is evolving towards a [new] The cold war and the blocs are forming.

“Pakistan should do its best to stop the formation of these blocs because we should not be part of any bloc.”

The prime minister said that the initial cold war between the United States and the then Soviet Union caused great losses to the world and therefore Pakistan did not want to find itself trapped in a potential new war.

Instead, Pakistan wanted to “unite the people” like its efforts to calm the stalemate between Saudi Arabia and Iran, he said.

“Both countries appreciated that we did our best during a very critical phase where conflict could have arisen between them.”

The Prime Minister added that Pakistan wanted to play a similar role in the current relations between the United States and China and “stop their growing distance”.

His comments come a day after Pakistan indicated it might not attend President Joe Bidens’ summit on democracy, adding that it would like to engage with Washington on the issue of democracy at a convenient time in the afternoon. ‘to come up.

Biden has invited around 110 countries, including major Western allies but also Iraq, India and Pakistan, to a virtual democracy summit to be held on December 9 and 10.

The invitation from the United States had put Pakistan in a difficult position as Washington invited Taiwan, instead of Beijing, to represent China at the top. Russia, another great world power, has also been sidelined. China is Pakistan’s closest ally, while Islamabad is also trying to improve relations with Moscow.

Politicians in Islamabad fear that not attending the summit will give India carte blanche, which already has a strong influence in the United States. But a strong Chinese reaction to the United States’ decision to invite Taiwan showed that attending the summit could seriously damage Islamabad’s relations with Beijing, a risk Pakistan could not take.

China and the United States are currently going through a turbulent period of political relations marked by competition on various fronts. The United States also announced a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns that China has said “will pay the price.”

Read more: China pushes on multiple fronts shakes Pentagon

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of a potential new cold war in September. He implored China and the United States to mend their completely dysfunctional relationship before the problems between the two large, deeply influential countries spread even further to the rest of the planet.

“Futures are connected”

The Prime Minister, in his speech today, also commented on the regional situation, saying that the biggest problem in keeping South Asia “hostage” was the Kashmir issue.

He said his government had asked for peace in India but had received “no positive response”.

“Unfortunately, we had no interaction with a normal Indian government but the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) ideology… and it is very difficult to negotiate with this ideology,” lamented the Prime Minister.

Highlighting India’s internal affairs and community divisions, he said the marginalization of certain segments of society would have “serious repercussions” on Indian society and others.

“History tells us that when you exclude people, you marginalize [people] and then you radicalize them too, ”he said.

The prime minister said that in his opinion, problems solved by military means and wars were subject to “miscalculation”.

“Those who decide to solve problems through war have two traits: they don’t learn from history and they are proud of their weapons,” he added.

“Calculation errors occur because of these two traits and wars lasting several weeks have continued,” the prime minister said, highlighting the Afghan conflict and Pakistan’s internal military operations.

“Pakistan and India should focus on climate change together”

Regarding climate change, the Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan and India are both vulnerable to climate change.

“Our futures are intertwined. We should both focus on climate change, but so far I don’t see this seriousness in world leaders because their business interests collide with the actions needed to stop climate change.” , did he declare.

The Prime Minister stressed that the interconnected countries develop as a region rather than individually. “There are two problems in our region: trade is low due to political differences and conflicts and second, we are connected because of climate change,” he said.

He said that once the Kashmir dispute is settled, other issues could also be tackled together, such as smog and pollution. “Until the two countries sit down together, it doesn’t matter what we do in Lahore [to control smog] we will only solve half of the problem, ”the prime minister explained.

