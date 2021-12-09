Narendra Modi congratulates Olaf Scholz on being appointed new German Chancellor





File image of the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. News18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated HE Olaf Scholz on his appointment as the new Federal Chancellor of Germany. Regarding his social media account, Prime Minister Modi welcomed the latter’s victory and said he hoped to strengthen ties between India and Germany. He tweeted: All my congratulations to @OlafScholz upon his election as Federal Chancellor of Germany. I look forward to working closely together to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Germany. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2021 On December 8, Olaf Scholz was appointed Germany’s new Chancellor, marking the end of 16 years in power for former Chancellor Angela Merkels. The leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Scholz yesterday won the secret ballot in Parliament with 395 votes to 303, according to BBC. This great victory came after the narrow victory of the SPD in the federal elections in September. The German parliament backed the soft-spoken 63-year-old, officially naming him the country’s ninth federal chancellor. After the ceremonial protocols, Scholz walked up and happily greeted German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who officially appointed Scholz as the country’s new chancellor. Later in the day, the head of the SPD also took an oath in Parliament. The rest of its ministers will soon be appointed, with the SPD getting the ministries of defense, health and interior into the coalition. At the end of the 2000s, according to CNN, Scholz had served in Merkel’s first coalition government as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs. Then in 2011 he was again elected mayor of Hamburg; this is a position he held until 2018 with high levels of support. Since 2018, Scholz has been Minister of Finance and Vice-Chancellor of the Government of the Merkels Grand Coalition. In addition, the new German government has ambitious plans to tackle climate change and focus on renewable energy. However, the priority of the newly elected government will first be to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/narendra-modi-congratulates-olaf-scholz-for-being-appointed-germanys-new-chancellor-10197471.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos