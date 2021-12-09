Pakistan to provide maximum assistance for peace in Afghanistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that Pakistan will play its role in establishing peace in Afghanistan, as any humanitarian crisis will affect the entire region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan today addressed the inaugural plenary session of the 2021 Islamabad Conclave titled “A Peaceful and Prosperous South Asia” at the Islamabad Institute for Strategic Studies (ISSI).

Starting his speech, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan needs think tanks for global issues. He said the country had a standard planning commission in the 1960s.

“We should define ourselves rather than the world. Foreigners do not know our culture and our history. I feel the lack of an effective response from us when others propagate against our country that Pakistan is the most dangerous country. “

Highlighting regional issues, Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted that maximum efforts be made to find solutions to all issues through dialogues.

“We have done our best to engage with India on the Kashmir dispute.” He added that India misunderstood Pakistan’s overtures as its weakness.

Prime Minister Khan said it is unfortunate that we are facing the SSR ideology and the Indian people are unlucky with what is happening in their country. India will face serious consequences after declaring its population of 50 to 60 crore as second class citizens, he added.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan will try to divert the world’s attention from the crises in Afghanistan. Any humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan will affect the entire region, including Pakistan, the prime minister warned.

He reiterated that Pakistan will provide maximum assistance for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a great opportunity for us and we are benefiting from it. He said there was a cold war between the United States (US) and China.

The prime minister said Pakistan wanted to end the disputes between the two countries. He said that trade blocs have been created, however, Pakistan will not be part of the cold war.

While speaking about climate challenges, Prime Minister Khan said that the Himalayan glaciers are melting faster than the Karakoram glaciers, which will affect both Pakistan and India.

He called for joint efforts by Pakistan and India on climate change in addition to solving the smog problem.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said modern technology will play a prominent role in the region in the future.

Regarding the Afghan crisis, Qureshi said the neighboring country has faced a situation of war for four decades. He called for serious measures to avoid any humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister said that the CPEC aims to promote the regional ties necessary to bring stability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.com.pk/09-Dec-2021/pakistan-to-provide-maximum-assistance-for-peace-in-afghanistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos