Biden to denounce the “recession” of democracy at the top of the White House | KWKT

WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden stands ready to urge attendees of the first-ever White House Democracy Summit to reverse an ongoing recession in democracy unfolding in an era of growing authoritarianism around the world and tensions extraordinary about the fundamental institutions in the us

The two-day virtual summit that begins Thursday was touted as an opportunity for leaders and civil society experts from some 110 countries to work together to fight corruption and promote respect for human rights. But the rally has already sparked a reaction from key adversaries from the United States and other nations who have not been invited to participate.

The ambassadors to the United States from China and Russia wrote a joint essay in the National Policy Journal describing the Biden administration as exhibiting a Cold War mentality “that will fuel an ideological confrontation and a divide in the world “. The administration also came under scrutiny over how it decided which countries to invite.

The Biden administration, for its part, says the virtual rally is a critical meeting at a time when a profound decrease in freedoms is occurring around the world. Biden said dealing with these dynamics is the challenge of our time.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden, who is due to address the summit when it opens Thursday and again Friday, will call on attendees to dedicate themselves to reversing the democratic recession and ensuring that democracies are at the service of their people.

Biden also plans to speak about the importance of voting rights at home, much like he did at a Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial anniversary celebration, according to a senior administration official who has presented the event to journalists on condition of anonymity. At the time, the president called the vote a fundamental right and denounced efforts to restrict it as the most anti-American thing imaginable.

The summit comes as America’s democracy faces serious challenges for its institutions and traditions.

Locally elected officials are resigning at an alarming rate amid clashes with angry voices at school board meetings, election offices and town halls. States pass laws to limit access to the ballot, making it more difficult for Americans to vote. And the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill left many members of a U.S. political party clinging to Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, eroding confidence in the correctness of the vote.

Biden said the passage of his ambitious national agenda, the $ 1,000 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill he enacted, along with the roughly $ 2,000 billion Build Back Better Act of social and climate initiatives underway in the Senate will demonstrate how democracy can improve people’s lives.

Some advocates also want Biden to focus on other ways to strengthen democracy at home. A first test will take place on Thursday as the House prepares to approve the Protecting Our Democracy Act, the third in a trio of bills alongside the Freedom to Vote Act and the Free Voting Act. John Lewis’s voting rights largely supported by Democrats in Congress but blocked by Republicans in the Senate.

The United States has a thriving democracy, but it has suffered in recent years, said Michael Abramowitz, president of Freedom House, whose annual report marked the 15th consecutive year of global democratic slide. Right now, we were going through a phase in America where it’s very difficult to get things done and really prove that democracy can be effective. “

Biden has made the promotion of democratic values ​​a central point of his foreign policy and has repeatedly stressed the need for the United States and other like-minded allies to demonstrate that democracies are a better vehicle for societies than autocracies.

But during the first year of his presidency, democratic freedoms have continued to erode.

In its new annual report released on Wednesday, CIVICUS Monitor, a global rights index, said 13 countries saw their civil liberties worsened in 2021 compared to the previous year. Only one, Mongolia, has seen its civil liberties improve, according to the report. Of the 197 countries classified by the group, only 39 have been classified as public companies.

A Pew Research Center report released this week said that while people love democracy, their commitment to it is often not very strong. Even rich countries, including the United States, have people who are in favor of military rule, according to the report.

Another group, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, said in its annual report that the number of countries experiencing democratic retreat has never been higher than in the past decade, states -United being added to the list alongside India and Brazil.

Chinese officials have issued a flood of public criticism of the summit, with one senior government official even calling it a joke. They also expressed outrage at the administration for inviting Taiwan to participate in the rally. China claims the island’s autonomy as part of its territory and opposes its having contact with foreign governments.

The American side claims that its so-called summit of democracy is to defend democracy, so I can’t help but ask with the most abundant and advanced medical resources and technology, how the United States has- they were able to allow more than 800,000 of their inhabitants to die of the virus and leave nearly 50 million people still suffering from COVID? Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said this week. “With such human rights tragedies, how can the United States stand up for democracy?

Other uninvited countries have expressed their dissatisfaction. Hungary, the only member of the European Union not invited, tried to prevent European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen from speaking on behalf of the bloc at the summit. During the 2020 campaign, Biden called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban a thug.

The White House declined to comment on how it decided who was invited and who was not on the list.

For example, Turkey, another NATO member, and Egypt, a key US ally in the Middle East, were also left out. The Biden administration has raised human rights concerns regarding the two nations. However, Poland, which has been criticized for undermining the independence of its judiciary and its media, was invited.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the invitation list was not meant to be a seal of approval or disapproval.

It just meant having a wide range of voices, faces and representatives during the discussion, she said.

___

Associated Press writer Tracy Brown and video producer Liu Zheng in Beijing contributed to this report.