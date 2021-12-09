Former Trump Chief of Staff Sues Panel Investigating US Capitol Riot | Donald Trump News





A congressional panel said he would detain Mark Meadows on criminal contempt for refusing to comply with the investigation.

The former chief of staff to US President Donald Trump has sued a Congressional panel investigating the deadly January riot on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, along with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Mark Meadows filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, hours after the nine-member special committee said it would go ahead in recommending that the former White House official be held in contempt of Congress.

Meadows is said to be the third former Trump official the committee recommended to be held criminally responsible for refusing to participate in the inquiry, which was launched in July to investigate the events surrounding the January 6 riot, when the Presidential supporters have stormed the US legislature in an attempt to prevent Congress from failing to certify President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Meadows’ lawsuit says two subpoenas issued by the panel, including one sent to telecommunications company Verizon for its telephone and text data, are too broad and unduly onerous while characterizing the orders as illegal and unenforceable.

The challenge comes after Meadows, a former congressman who became Trump’s main aide during former presidents in office last year, struck a deal in November to share information with the panel.

In an about-face Tuesday, his lawyer announced that he would no longer cooperate.

Meadows is seen as a key witness in the investigation, which seeks to determine, among other lingering questions, to what extent the Trump administration was involved in the events of January 6.

Trump, who was indicted by the House of Representatives for allegedly encouraging rioters but later acquitted in a Senate trial, also sought to block the release of White House documents related to the incident. and remains locked in a legal battle with the commission.

He advised allies to block investigators, who have so far interviewed more than 250 witnesses and subpoenaed thousands of documents.

In a statement Wednesday, Democratic panel committee chair Bennie Thompson and Republican Vice President Liz Cheney said they were not taken aback by Meadows’ trial.

Mr Meadows’ flawed trial will not succeed in slowing down the inquiry of select committees or preventing us from obtaining the information we are looking for, they said in a statement.

They added that the committee would meet next week to work on a report recommending that the House cite Meadows for contempt of Congress and refer him to the Department of Justice for prosecution.

If charged and convicted, Meadows faces up to 12 months in prison.

The panel previously recommended former Trump adviser Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress, which led to his indictment by a federal grand jury on two counts.

The committee also moved forward by recommending charges against former Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Clark, who backed the president’s efforts to overturn the election results, for his refusal to cooperate.

