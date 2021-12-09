PM Modi to inaugurate UP’s Saryu Canal project on December 11





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rs 9,802 crore national Saryu Canal project in Balrampur district, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday December 11. The project is the largest in the state and is expected to benefit 25-30 lakh farmers in nine districts in eastern UP. The districts benefiting from this project include Bahraich, Gonda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj, explained Minister Jal Shakti Mahendra Singh. The national Saryu Canal project, which began in 1978, was completed with swift management by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mahendra Singh told reporters Thursday in Bahraich. Singh added that the project will facilitate the irrigation of 14.04 lakh hectares of land. The project is also expected to reduce the risk of flooding in several flood-prone areas in the region due to the inflow of water from Nepal. Five rivers have been connected as part of the national Saryu Canal project. These include Ghagra, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohin. Channels 6,600 km long were connected to the 318 km long main channel. The government of Uttar Pradesh started the small-scale project in 1978 for irrigation in two districts at a cost of Rs 78.68 crore. Four years later, in 1982, it was expanded to nine districts. Later the name of the project was changed to Saryu Canal National Project and the cost was increased to Rs 9,802 crore by 2021. The irrigated area under the project will be 4.04 lakh hectares, officials said. responsible. Also read: Prime Minister Modi meets Russian Putin in New Delhi and says strategic partnership continues unabated Also read: PM Modi will visit Gorakhpur today; inaugurate projects worth Rs 9,600 cr

