Pakistan can play a role in reducing Sino-US tensions, PM Imran Khan says





Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking at the inaugural session of the 2021 Islamabad Conclave in the federal capital on Thursday.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that Pakistan can play a role in bridging the differences between China and the United States to reduce tensions rather than join a political bloc.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 2021 Islamabad Conclave in the federal capital on Thursday, he said the situation was heading towards a new cold war and added: “Pakistan should do its best to stop the formation of these blocs. because we shouldn’t be part of just any bloc. “

The Pakistani prime minister has offered his good offices amid mounting tensions between the two world powers, with major Western countries siding with the United States in boycotting the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Cold War between the United States and the then Soviet Union caused great loss to the world. He said Islamabad did not want to get trapped in a potentially new cold war.

We want to unite the people, he said, referring to his efforts to bring Iran and Saudi Arabia closer together.

Turning to regional challenges, he said major issues, especially Afghanistan and Kashmir, can only be resolved through dialogue.

The prime minister urged world leaders to play their part to avert the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by releasing their frozen assets. He said these assets are linked to saving the lives of 40 million Afghans who have been suffering for so long.

Prime Minister said through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) platform at his next foreign ministers meeting that Pakistan will try to play its part to save the Afghan people from any crisis. humanitarian.

The Prime Minister said that we have done our best to develop peace with India since taking office in 2018, but unfortunately the Indian regime led by Modi has taken all the initiatives as our weakness.

He regretted that the Hindutva-led BJP regime could become a threat to his own country as its specific ideology has excluded its main population, adding that exclusion can only create radicalism.

Outlining its regional collaboration policy, the prime minister said Pakistan wanted to improve connectivity to increase trade with countries in the region.

In this regard, he said, we are trying to make the most of the CPEC.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said climate change is another challenge that requires a collective approach to be tackled as a matter of priority. He said that to deal with it, we have launched the Ten-Billion Tree Tsunami program which is enjoyed at every world forum.

He said it is unfortunate that world leaders do not focus on this as their personal interests conflict with the desired steps that need to be taken to resolve the issue.

