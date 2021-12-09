UK Covid news LIVE: London braces for Plan B as Boris Johnson faces Tory anger over restrictions





T The capital is preparing for the introduction of strict Plan B restrictions aimed at delaying the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. Under the measures Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday evening, face masks will be required in more public places, including theaters and cinemas, from Friday. The Prime Minister also said the focus on working from home would return and Covid health certificates were to become mandatory at large sites from next week. Despite the tightening of rules, he said Christmas parties and nurseries could take place, as he started the movement as he came under increasing pressure from a video leak that saw his Downing Street assistants joking about a festive rally, causing her former press secretary Allegra Strattons to resign Wednesday afternoon. Tory backbenchers have openly questioned the government’s credibility in its ability to enforce the rules when many believe Downing Street broke them. READ MORE We will bring you live updates here. Live updates Show the latest updates

1639042879 Labor to ask urgent question in Commons House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has granted Labor an urgent question on the details of the Downing Street Christmas party investigation. Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Fleur Anderson will ask the question from 10:30 a.m. 1639042731 Dominic Raab isolates himself Justice Secretary Dominic Raab is self-isolating after coming into contact earlier in the week with Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister, who has since tested positive for coronavirus. Barnaby Joyce has confirmed he tested positive on a trip to Washington DC and is now self-isolating. Before arriving in the United States, he had traveled to London and reportedly met Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Mr. Raab. A spokeswoman for Mr Raab said: He is getting tested and self-isolating while we wait to find out whether or not Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister has Omicron. 1639041761 Australian Deputy Prime Minister tests positive for Covid Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Thursday canceled an HS2-related visit to Durham after coming into contact earlier in the week with Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister, who has since tested positive for the coronavirus. Barnaby Joyce has confirmed he tested positive on a trip to Washington DC and is now self-isolating. Before arriving in the United States, he had traveled to London and reportedly met Mr. Shapps and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab. Mr Shapps tweeted: Sorry for not traveling to @HitachiRailENG in County Durham today to host a huge new rolling stock contract @ HS2ltd. I took the precaution of canceling the visit and had a PCR test after being in contact with the Australian Deputy Prime Minister this week who tested positive for Covid. Mr Joyce, who is fully vaccinated, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that he had shown mild symptoms and decided to get tested. He said he would remain isolated while seeking further advice. 1639041359 Downing Street aide who appeared in leaked video does not answer questions Downing Street Senior Media Advisor Ed Oldfield declined to answer questions, after being seen joking about the alleged Downing Street Christmas party with Allegra Stratton, who resigned yesterday. 1639040058 People Should Be Diligent When Socializing – Angela Rayner Labor deputy chief Angela Rayner said people should be diligent when meeting in groups and pre-test themselves for Covid-19. When asked if she was happy that the Christmas parties were going on, Ms Rayner told BBC Radio 4s Today: I think people are looking at this now and are looking at whether or not they can come together and how they do it. People should be diligent about this. Obviously, the more we interact in a group, especially indoors, the more likely it is that the virus will spread. The Labor Party has told us very clearly that if you are going to an event, Christmas party or event you have to take a test beforehand so you will know you are safe and protecting others. 1639039423 Recap yesterday Yesterday saw a flurry of events in Westminster. First of all, Boris Johnson has apologized wholeheartedly for the leaked video showing No.10 assistants laughing at a fictional Christmas party. The prime minister said he was furious when he saw the video and ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident. One of the people appearing in the video, former press secretary Allegra Stratton, resigned in a tearful statement outside her home. She said she would regret his comments for the rest of her life. Then, later, the Prime Minister plunged England into Plan B measures – which will see millions return to work from home and Covid passports will be reintroduced. Face masks are also now mandatory in more places such as theaters and cinemas. 1639038449 Loss of confidence in government – public health expert Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the Sage Behavioral Science Advisory Subcommittee, told BBC Breakfast that despite people getting tired and despite people going through hard times or in pain, they really do suffer. psychologically and economically and with their health, again, on the whole, the grip levels are really very high. And the people followed the science. The government has not always done so, added the psychology professor at the University of St Andrews. What you see when you look at public attitudes and public behavior is that it tracks the state of the pandemic. So when there are more infections and when there is a problem, people, number one, are more likely to join, and number two, are likely to be ahead of the government to demand that action is taken. Now, of course, in a national crisis, you want the government to be center stage, leading us and guiding us through the crisis, and the problem is, there is a loss of confidence in the government. 1639037738 Omicron will have a very large peak – Sage member Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) at University College London, told Sky News that the virus travels very quickly, so it is important that we respond as quickly. He said that a doubling time every two or three days was very fast and you will get a really big spike. And it’s kind of like you think of a month of rain falling in a few days, it leads to flooding and it’s a similar type of scenario, we can reduce that by reducing the social mix and allow time to slow down the virus and get vaccinated in the arms of more people. He said the Plan B measures would slow the spread but not reverse it, adding: From lab data, it’s sort of the third dose of vaccine really providing much better immunity, when just with both doses, it’s not really that good. So this idea of ​​slowing down social distancing further, of not going to work if you don’t have to, of not using public transport to go to work when you don’t have to, will make a difference. I think it’s very difficult to predict whether this will be enough, but I think it’s an essential first step. 1639037424 PM undermined Covid efforts – Angela Rayner Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, Angela Rayner, criticized the Prime Minister for undermining the country’s efforts in the fight against Covid-19. 1639034189 Business leaders are worried about the impact that Plan B measures will have on certain sectors. With the spread of the Omicron variant in the UK, the government has said that from December 10, face masks will become mandatory in most indoor public places, other than the hotel industry. From December 13, a return to work at home where possible orientations will intervene. The latest move is seen as a blow to central London at a time when footfall had improved after a difficult period for businesses which saw the number of workers and buyers plunge into the City and the West End .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/covid-uk-news-boris-johnson-press-conference-plan-b-restrictions-b970855.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos