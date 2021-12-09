Capitol Attack Panel Says There Is No Option But To Bring Contempt Charges Against Mark Meadows | Attack on the US Capitol





Leaders of the House committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill said they had no choice but to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress after his lawyer said on Tuesday that his client would stop cooperating with the panel.

Democratic chairman of the committee, Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson, issued a letter to Meadowss attorney George Terwilliger, advising him of the plans for the signs.

The select committee has no choice but to advance the contempt proceedings and recommend that the body in which Mr Meadows once served refer him for criminal prosecution, Thompson said.

In response, Meadows reportedly took legal action against the committee. Donald Trump and his relatives have frequently gone to court to bring out disputes and seek headlines.

The news comes a day after Meadows said he would no longer cooperate with investigators, saying the committee is disrespecting former President Trump’s claims for executive privilege on certain documents.

In a sharp turnaround, Meadows’ attorney George Terwilliger said in a letter that a deposition would be untenable because the Jan. 6 panel does not intend to abide by the boundaries on issues Trump has declared prohibited .

Terwilliger also said he learned over the weekend that the committee had issued a subpoena to a third-party communications provider which he said included extremely personal information.

As a result of careful and deliberate consideration of these factors, we must now decline the opportunity to appear voluntarily for a deposition, Terwilliger wrote in the letter.

Meadowss’ decision not to cooperate is a blow to the committee, as lawmakers hoped to question Trump’s top White House adviser about Trump’s actions before and during the violent attack on his supporters. They had also hoped to use Meadows as an example for other witnesses who might consider not cooperating as Trump filed legal remedies to block the work of the panels.

Committee lawmakers blasted Meadowss’ reluctance to testify as he also publishes a book this week that details his work in the White House. Thompson and Liz Cheney, the Republican vice-chair of the committee, said they also had questions about the documents Meadows had already given to the panel.

Even though we are arguing about privilege issues, the select committee has many questions for Mr. Meadows about the records he handed over to the committee without a claim of privilege, which include real-time communications with many people as they go. and as the events of January 6 unfolded, they said. in a statement released yesterday.

Thompson and Cheney said the panel also wanted to tell Meadows about the bulky official documents stored in his personal phone and email accounts that may be turned over to the committee by the National Archives in the coming weeks. Trump has filed a lawsuit to prevent the publication of these documents and the case is pending in the US court of appeals.

The two committee leaders did not comment on Terwilligers’ claim of subpoenas to third-party communications providers. In August, the committee asked the telecommunications and social media companies to preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have been linked to the attack, but did not ask the companies to turn over the files at this time. the.

Terwilliger said in a statement last week that he was continuing to work with the committee and its staff on a possible accommodation that would not require Meadows to relinquish executive privileges claimed by Trump or relinquish the long-held position that key White House aides cannot be compelled to testify before Congress.

We appreciate the openness of select committees to receive voluntary responses on unprivileged subjects, he said at the time.

Thompson then said the panel would continue to assess its degree of compliance and take action against Meadows or any other witnesses who fail to comply, including voting to recommend contempt charges. The House has previously voted to despise longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon after defying a subpoena, and the Justice Department has indicted Bannon on two counts.

Ending the cooperation, Terwilliger cited comments from Thompson that he unfairly denigrated witnesses who claim their fifth amendment right against self-incrimination. Another witness, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, said he would invoke these Fifth Amendment rights, leading the committee to question whether it would directly admit that his answers could incriminate it. .

Thompson said last week that Clark’s attorney had offered no specific basis for Clark to claim the fifth and that he saw it as a last-ditch attempt to delay select committee deliberations, but he said members Clark would hear. The committee has already voted to recommend charges of contempt of Clark, and Thompson has said he will proceed to a House vote if the panel is not satisfied with his compliance in a second deposition on December 16.

In his new book, released Tuesday, Meadows reveals that Trump received a positive Covid-19 test ahead of a presidential debate. He also reveals that when Trump was subsequently hospitalized with Covid, he was much sicker than the White House revealed at the time.

Trump who told his supporters to fight like hell before hundreds of his supporters walked onto Capitol Hill and shut down the presidential electoral count tried to hamper much of the work of the committees, including in the pending court case, arguing that Congress cannot obtain information about his private conversations in the White House.

Associated Press contributed to this report

