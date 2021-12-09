In Pakistan, lynching of Sri Lankan man shows dangers of society that tolerates religious hatred





The attackers were all young. Many of those who watched the horrific spectacle were teenagers. No one showed the slightest sense of shock at the bestiality that was unfolding. Several were busy filming the gruesome scene in a rather approving manner. There was not even a faint voice of protest when the attackers set the body of the deceased Sri Lankan factory manager on fire in Sialkot, Pakistan.

What happened in Sialkot last week demonstrates the radicalization of a society that tolerates violence in the name of faith. The crowd that had gathered seemed immune to the macabre nature of the crime. The fury of the attackers was terrifying. Some of them could be punished, but it is the impunity for the rise of religiously-inspired violent extremism that will continue to produce tragedies like Sialkot.

It may have been a most horrific incident, but Pakistan is increasingly witnessing killings in the name of the faith. The question of blasphemy is useful for fanatics and criminals. The policy of appeasement of the state and, in some cases, the use of religion for political convenience have greatly contributed to the rise of violent extremism.

Armament of faith

It is the militarization of faith that has been the main reason for the spread of such brutality in society. The attackers and the mob in Sialkot were not motivated by their youth and their emotions, as the Pakistani defense minister wants everyone to believe. Pervez Khattaks’ appalling remarks show the mindset that dominates Pakistani political culture. He might have sounded extremely rude, but this is how many inside and outside government rationalize crime in the name of faith.

Pakistani youth grew up watching murderers like Mumtaz Qadri being hailed as a great Muslim hero. His larger-than-life portraits are seen in the markets. Lawyers and even a retired High Court judge were among those who supported him during his trial. Hundreds of thousands of people attended his funeral, and his grave on the outskirts of Islamabad was turned into a shrine.

How to forget a Pakistani provincial minister of Tehreek-e-Insaf visiting the tomb of Qadris? Video of him paying tribute to the man who killed the governor of Pakistan’s Punjab province has gone viral on social media. It seems that there was no questioning of this act by the party leadership. The defense ministers’ comments represent the same state of mind. There may be many others in the ranks of the ruling party with like views on such violent incidents.

Pakistani youth grew up watching murderers like Mumtaz Qadri being hailed as a great Muslim hero.

A few years ago, the country witnessed the gruesome murder of a young college student by his classmates on campus. Falsely accused of blasphemy, Mashal Khan was beaten and shot because of his opinions. Even some members of the university administration have been accused of inciting students.

The courts have freed many suspects. Their release was celebrated. The shock of the macabre incident soon wore off. Meanwhile, little is said about how a Christian couple were thrown alive into a furnace on baseless accusations of blasphemy.

Culture of violence

This year, a temple was vandalized after allegations that a seminary was desecrated by a Hindu child. Just days before the Sialkot lynching, a mob torched a police station in Charsadda for harboring a deranged man suspected of blasphemy. The crowd wanted to burn him alive. Many other cases of violence against the Ahmadi community go unreported.

This culture of violence and the rise of religious intolerance cannot be attributed to strong emotions among young people. Religious extremism is so deeply rooted that it threatens to tear apart the fabric of society. Minimizing the severity of this societal disease will lead to greater disaster.

The Sialkot incident took place shortly after the government surrendered to an extremist group that justifies violence in the name of faith. The surrender came after Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan destroyed public property and reportedly killed police officers. Surprisingly, a senior Pakistani leader from Tehreek-e-Insaf went to greet the leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan after his release from detention. This shows confusion within the ranks of the ruling party over how to deal with extremist groups.

Such a soft government approach to extremism allows incidents like the Sialkot tragedy to happen. Apparently some of the attackers were inspired by the extremist group. Apparently there were also chants of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan slogans after the lynching. It is a frightening situation indeed.

Now, with the integration of the group, the danger that young people, especially those less educated and from marginalized ranks, will turn to extremism increases. A weak state, unable to stop the spread of a retrograde mindset, has turned the country into a breeding ground for violent extremism. What happened in Sialkot was just a trailer for the horror that awaits Pakistan.

Government response

Despite its promise to punish the perpetrators, the government does not appear willing to tackle the main problem of radicalization that leads to incidents like the Sialkot tragedy. While he tweeted his condemnation of the incident, the PM did not speak much about the threat of religious extremism. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior government officials were expected to take the issue more seriously.

I spoke with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today in the United Arab Emirates to convey our nation’s anger and shame to the Sri Lankan people over the vigilante murder of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot. I informed him that more than 100 people had been arrested and assured him that they would be prosecuted with all the rigor of the law.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 4, 2021

The Prime Minister claimed to lead the global campaign against Islamophobia in the West. But he has not learned from the response of the prime ministers of Canada and New Zealand to attacks on Muslims in their countries. Many more Muslims and non-Muslims fall victim to backward interpretations of the faith which arouse intolerance in this country.

It would be better for the Prime Minister to focus on countering extremism at home rather than championing the cause outside. Imran Khan, who enjoys speaking to the nation on all issues so much, is not very talkative about the most serious threat to national cohesion and security. His growing emphasis on religiosity is troubling. This made the problem worse. There is an urgent need to build a national narrative on tackling this threat before it is too late. The country will have to pay a huge price for more Sialkot-type violence.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/article/1012362/by-condoning-religious-hate-pakistan-set-itself-on-the-path-that-led-to-sialkot-lynching The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos