UK plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics





Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that no British government minister would attend the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, calling them a diplomatic boycott. Johnson was questioned in the House of Commons whether Britain would join the United States, Australia and Lithuania in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games over Beijing’s human rights record. ‘man. He said he opposed boycotts involving athletes, but Britain would in fact boycott the Olympics diplomatically. There will indeed be a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Johnson told lawmakers. No minister is expected nor any civil servant. The government does not hesitate to raise these issues with China, as I did with President Xi the last time I spoke to him, he added, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The White House confirmed on Monday that it is organizing a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest China’s human rights violations. China has pledged to respond with firm countermeasures. Australia announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Games on Wednesday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was in Australia’s national interest and spoke of the deterioration in relations between his country and China, including a dispute over Australia’s decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines as well as human rights concerns. Western governments, including the United States, Australia and Britain, have increasingly criticized Beijing for abuses against its Uyghur minority in the northwestern province of Xinjiang, which some have called equivalent to genocide. They also spoke out against Beijing’s suppression of democratic protests in Hong Kong. Rights groups have called for a total boycott of the Winter Games. It was not immediately clear whether the British royal family could still attend the 2022 Games. Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, was an Olympic horsewoman and is president of the British Olympic Assn.

