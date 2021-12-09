Best moments on Twitter: Virat Kohli, PM Narendra Modis’ tweets were the most liked and most retweeted tweets in India





Twitter shared the list of the best tweets of the year 2021 in India. The microblogging site revealed the list of the most liked, most retweeted and most popular tweets in various categories including government, sports, entertainment, etc. Indian drummer Virat Kohlis’ tweet announcing the birth of his daughter was the most popular tweet in India. The tweet garnered 539.1K likes and 50.4K retweets. Twitter shared the number of likes and retweets the tweets received throughout the year between January 1, 2021 and November 15, 2021. Kohlis’ tweet about the birth of his daughter Vamikas was well received by fans. It was the most beloved tweet of the year 2021. Interestingly, Virat Kohlis Tweet announcing the pregnancy of Anushka Sharmas became the most beloved Tweet of 2020 When India was hit by the second wave of COVID in 2021, Twitter was used by many users to seek medical help. Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donated for COVID relief in India and took to Twitter to encourage others to follow suit. His tweets got the maximum number of retweets in India in 2021. It was also the most cited tweet this year. Cummins in his tweet had also encouraged Indians to donate to the Cover relief fund. Twitter also shared top tweets across various categories including politics, business, sports, and entertainment. In the Government category, Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ tweet sharing a photo of him receiving his first COVID-19 vaccine was the most retweeted tweet in India. Modi also expressed his gratitude to doctors, scientists and medical staff for their steadfast contribution to the battle against COVID-19. Modis’s tweet congratulating the Indian cricket team on their historic victory over Australia is the most popular tweet in the government category. In the business category, Ratan Tatas Tweet celebrating Tata Sons Air India’s victory was the most retweeted tweet in the Business category. In a historic move, the Tata Group acquired Air India after nearly seventy years of state ownership by airlines. Sharing the news on Twitter, Ratan Tata said on Twitter, Welcome Air India, with an iconic photo of Air India’s first planes. The Tweet was also the most beloved Tweet in business this year. In the entertainment section, southern actor Vijay revealing the first look of his film Beast has become the most retweeted post in India. While in the sports category, Virat Kohlis’ Tweet of appreciation for the winning MS Dhonis match at the IPL was retweeted the most.

