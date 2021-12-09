As part of the land rehabilitation program, President Joko Widodo plants trees in former mining areas





WARTAKOTALIVE.COM – The flooding of Sintang in West Kalimantan, which occurred in November 2021, left many questions about improving environmental governance in the future. One of the solutions adopted is the Forest and Land Rehabilitation Program (RHL). GRB should be a useful instrument in a landscape-based governance format. Landscape management in synergy with land use planning is an essential effort to deal with flooded watersheds (DTA) covering an area of ​​approximately 6,941,735 hectares (ha). Overcoming the Sintang Flood also means saving the Regency of Sekadau and the Regency of Sanggau below. This is the mindset that motivated the Plantation Environmental Restoration Program in Kedabang Village, Sintang Town District, West Kalimantan, which was carried out by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi ). President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Minister of Environment and Forestry (LHK) Siti Nurbaya planted trees in Kedabang village, Sintang district, West Kalimantan. The tree planting is carried out as part of the rehabilitation of old mining lands covering an area of ​​10 hectares. (doc. KLHK) In planting trees, President Jokowi was accompanied by Minister of Environment and Forests (LHK) Siti Nurbaya, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of State secretary Pratikno, head of the National Agency for Disaster Management. (BNPB) Suharyanto, Governor of West Kalimantan, Sutarmidji, and Regent of Sintang, Jarot Winarno. and the community, Wednesday (12/8/2021). When starting the planting, President Jokowi hoped that thanks to the efforts of RHL, the water catchment areas (DTA) or the water catchment areas upstream of the Kapuas and Melawi rivers which were damaged due to mining and planting activities may recover. Jokowi hopes that tree planting can also be done in other former mining areas. “In addition, we will also build a nursery in the environment of the Kapuas River as part of replanting, rehabilitating our damaged forests,” President Jokowi said. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Minister of Environment and Forestry (LHK) Siti Nurbaya planted trees in Kedabang village, Sintang district, West Kalimantan. The tree planting is carried out as part of the rehabilitation of old mining lands covering an area of ​​10 hectares. (doc. KLHK) At the same time, the Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya, who accompanied President Jokowi, stressed that the area upstream of the Kapuas watershed is a watershed that must be conserved because the potential for resistant water storage comes from largely from this area. “If this area is damaged, the great hydrological potential will be lost,” Minister Siti said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wartakota.tribunnews.com/2021/12/09/bagian-dari-skema-rehabilitasi-lahan-presiden-joko-widodo-tanam-pohon-di-area-bekas-tambang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos