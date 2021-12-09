Minorities skeptical of Pakistani prime minister’s wish to fight religious violence





Minority leaders have expressed skepticism after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to punish religious vigilantes.

I have decided that from now on we will not spare those who resort to violence in the name of religion, especially in the name of the Prophet Muhammad. We see this show. People are set on fire and killings continue in the name of religion, Khan said.

Everyone becomes scared and silent after an allegation of blasphemy. Some people are falsely accused of blasphemy and are thrown in jail to rot because neither lawyer nor judge wants to defend them.

Khan extended December 7 condolences to Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan citizen beaten to death and set on fire by an angry mob in Pakistan’s Punjab province last week over allegations of blasphemy.

Attacks and cases of blasphemy against Christians and Ahmadis have increased in recent years with the rise of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan anti-blasphemy party. In April, two Christian nurses were rescued by police from an enraged mob after being accused of blasphemy by staff at Faisalabad hospital. They were released on bail in September.

The trend of mob attacks on churches began in 1997 when Muslim mobs attacked Shanti Nagar, a village in the Punjab, following the alleged desecration of a Quran.

Lutheran Bishop Jimmy Mathew of Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province described Prime Minister Khan’s warning as yet another beautiful political statement.

As head of state, he should have urged respect for the holy figures of other religions together. He should take care of others as well, he told UCA News.

The public should not be judge, jury and executioner. We await strict punishment for the Kumaras killers and fear their supporters will soon be slogans for the murderers. In addition to the condemnatory statements, the ulama should spread tolerance among the grassroots. The mindset has to change.

Amir Mehmood, who is in charge of communications for the Ahmadi sect, says religious extremism in public is a decades-old phenomenon.

The trend of violent riots against the Ahmadiyya movement started in Lahore in 1953. Anti-Ahmadiyya riots resurfaced in 1974 when we were declared non-Muslim by a constitutional amendment, he said.

Christian settlements have also been vandalized. This is the expected result of continual state policies. Students are influenced by hateful content in textbooks. Discriminatory articles should be removed from the constitution. A long struggle is needed to counter it. Slogans won’t help.

Crowds have desecrated at least 10 Ahmadiyya places of worship, some in the presence of Pakistani police, this year, according to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom. Five Ahmadis have been killed in targeted attacks in Peshawar alone since last year.

