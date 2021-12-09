Politics
Omniscient Narendra Modi shouldn’t ridicule Red
We’re not talking about the bull that balks at the red rag here, although I never understood why it does.
Presumably, he sees in the red something as powerful as himself, if not more.
But let’s leave the bull aside.
After all, how do you have a conversation with a bull? That is why we must resign ourselves to the subliminal impulses of the bulls which remain beyond human comprehension.
The matter before us, however, does not concern any bull but the alarm of Prime Minister Narendra Modis at the red hairstyle of the Samajwadi Party.
After all, for someone so steeped in the metaphysical intricacies of science, religion, culture, and politics, Modi must know the irreplaceable status that red occupies in the four realms of human symbolism and l ‘iconography.
Science
Modis’s love for science may not be widely known, but his joy in all that is technological greets us every day with one or another new plan to improve Bharat and the human universe more vast.
So, consider the technology of human biology: why, after all, should God have chosen red for blood, and not green, white, or saffron?
Since it is the blood that carries life-giving oxygen to all parts of the body, this choice of red must remain a deep mystery rooted in the divine principle of creation. But a question that spiritualists like Modi must ponder with the requisite curiosity.
When the martyrs and the brave bleed, they bleed red. Certainly, no nationalist can ignore this inescapable fact.
Religion
Leaving aside other religions for now, as a Kashmiri Hindu raised in Shakti worship, red is the color of the cloth we use to drape the idols of Kali, the mighty destroyer of anti-national Mahishasura. .
Remember that at Ashtami of the Fall Navratra, devotees of said goddess gather nubile women, drape them in red headgear, and sing hymns to them as representations of Kali, Durga, and the other seven manifestations of the goddess. .
Not to mention the Bajrangbali, Hanuman, whom all Hindus revere as the first of Lord Rams’ acolytes. And isn’t red the favorite garment of the gods?
Above all, isn’t it the red vermilion that most designates the so-called twice born?
Should we think that a Hindu-Hriday Samrat like Modi may have neglected these iconographies of Sanatan Dharma?
Also consider that when the ashes of the deceased are consigned to the sacred Ganges for the afterlife, the urn is tied with a red cloth. What greater homage to red than that.
Culture
Here is something Modiof might consider with deep thought: why is it that every time he honors a public office, whether at home or abroad, he is laid on a red carpet for walking, not green or saffron? Surely this must be because only red is considered worthy of the royalty of such as Modiof?
Hence the expression red carpet reception.
Politics
Think about how in many parts of the world the National Vanguards attempted to bring about Orange Revolutions. Yet their memory and efficiency did not survive.
It is only red that continues to evoke any true revolution that has ever brought about great transformations in the human condition, no matter how we laugh at them or seek to downplay their importance.
It is therefore not easy to escape the global significance of red in the natural, religious, cultural and political life of evolved human beings.
We don’t know, of course, if these many considerations led to the choice of the Samajwadi Party’s red headgear, but we can see that, even without their knowledge, they found a shade that meets all the expressions. of collective human creativity.
So there may be a touch of envy at Modiofs discomfort with the rival Samajwadi cap which, among a hundred thousand participants, carries a disturbing message to those whose study of color has remained atrophied by their insecure commitment to lesser shades of symbolic accessories destined to lose their color in the face of a red powerful rally.
Red, therefore, may not be alarming on its own. But when in full bloom, it has the effect of alarming the timid whose colors may fade.
