Boris Johnson live news: No.10 expands investigation into Christmas party





Watch live the cabinet secretary grilled by the deputies on the parties n ° 10 The investigation into a Christmas party held in Downing Street on December 17 last year will be expanded to examine reports of a separate rally held at No.10 in November and another at the Department of Education. Minister Michael Ellis told MPs today that the investigation would quickly establish the facts and nature of the rallies at 10 Downing Street on November 27, 2020; a rally at the Ministry of Education on December 10, 2020; and allegations regarding a rally at 10 Downing Street on December 18, 2020. If necessary, the investigation will determine whether individual disciplinary action is warranted, Mr Ellis said. It comes as the Conservative Party broke election laws over controversial funding for the renovation of Boris Johnson’s apartment, the Election Commission has ruled. Our investigation into the Conservative Party found that laws regarding reporting and recording donations were not being followed, said Louise Edwards, chief regulatory officer, announcing a fine of 17,800. Key points Show last update



1639048194 NEW: Ministers isolate themselves after contact with Australian politician who tests positive Two Cabinet ministers are self-isolating after coming into contact with the Australian Deputy Prime Minister who tested positive for the coronavirus. Justice Secretary Dominic Raab and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps met Barnaby Joyce in London earlier in the week. Mr Joyce has since tested positive on a trip to Washington DC and is self-isolating for 10 days. Thomas kingsleyDecember 9, 2021 11:09 AM 1639047293 BREAKING: Downing Street expands investigation into Christmas party Other breaking news as the investigation into a Christmas party held in Downing Street on December 17 last year will be expanded to examine reports of a separate rally held at No.10 in November and another to the Ministry of Education. The main objective of the Cabinet Secretaries’ investigation will be to quickly establish a general understanding of the nature of the gatherings, including participation, setting and purpose, and with reference to adherence to guidelines in effect at the time. , said Minister Michael Ellis. deputies. Our political correspondent, Ashley cowburn, has the full report below: < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Downing Street expands investigation into Christmas party The investigation into a Christmas party held in Downing Street on December 17 last year will be expanded to examine reports of a separate rally held at No.10 in November and another at the Department of Education. Thomas kingsleyDecember 9, 2021 10:54 AM 1639046235 Boris Johnson faces rebellion against Plan B measures as Tories’ anger mounts The Conservative Party broke election laws over controversial funding for the renovation of Boris Johnson’s apartment, the Election Commission ruled. Our investigation into the Conservative Party found that laws regarding reporting and recording donations were not being followed, said Louise Edwards, chief regulatory officer, announcing a fine of 17,800. The verdict brings sordid allegations against the Prime Minister back to center stage as he is pursued by claims of misleading the public over the 10 Christmas holidays last year. Our political correspondent, Ashley cowburn, has the full report below: Thomas kingsleyDecember 9, 2021 10:37 AM 1639044859 BREAKDOWN: Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie announce the birth of a baby girl Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie announced the birth of a healthy baby girl in a London hospital earlier today. More to follow on this breaking story: Thomas kingsleyDecember 9, 2021 10:14 AM 1639044314 Watch: Health Secretary Sajid Javid talks video of Downing Street Christmas party I was shocked by this video: Health Secretary talks about Downing Street clip Thomas kingsleyDecember 9, 2021 10:05 AM 1639043988 BREAKDOWN: Boris Johnson’s apartment renovation violated election law and watchdog rules The Conservative Party broke election laws over the controversial financing of the renovation of Boris Johnson’s apartment, the Election Commission ruled. Our investigation into the Conservative Party found that laws regarding reporting and recording donations were not being followed, said Louise Edwards, chief regulatory officer, announcing a fine of 17,800. More to follow on this breaking news: Thomas kingsleyDecember 9, 2021 9:59 AM 1639043414 Labor deputy chief Angela Rayner said Boris Johnson was not worthy of being Prime Minister ‘ Labor deputy chief Angela Rayner told BBC Radio 4’s Today program that Boris Johnson was unfit to be prime minister. What is frustrating about this prime minister is that he consistently broke the rules in every elected office he has held, she said. But the consequences of breaking the rules now and his laissez-faire attitude is that it puts people’s lives in danger, and that is totally unacceptable. Ms Rayner said she welcomed the Downing Street Party investigation led by the Cabinet Secretary, adding: It should be very easy and quick to do. There were more than 40 people who were said to have attended one of Santa’s secret parties on WhatsApp, so the evidence would have to be gathered and passed on to the weather police. It is not a rule for them and a rule for everyone. They are not above the law. Labor deputy chief Angela Rayner said Boris Johnson was not worthy of being Prime Minister ' Labor deputy chief Angela Rayner told BBC Radio 4's Today program that Boris Johnson was unfit to be prime minister. What is frustrating about this prime minister is that he consistently broke the rules in every elected office he has held, she said. But the consequences of breaking the rules now and his laissez-faire attitude is that it puts people's lives in danger, and that is totally unacceptable. Ms Rayner said she welcomed the Downing Street Party investigation led by the Cabinet Secretary, adding: It should be very easy and quick to do. There were more than 40 people who were said to have attended one of Santa's secret parties on WhatsApp, so the evidence would have to be gathered and passed on to the weather police. It is not a rule for them and a rule for everyone. They are not above the law. They should be treated. Thomas kingsleyDecember 9, 2021 9:50 AM However, Neville criticized the conference as a distraction tactic after the Christmas party that was reportedly held in Downing Street last year was made public this week. Our sports journalist, Sarah Rendell, has the full story: Thomas kingsleyDecember 9, 2021 9:20 AM 1639040714 Sajid Javid not sure why Allegra Stratton quit amid claims of Covid Christmas party Sajid Javid said he was unsure why Allegra Stratton quit her role as Downing Street spokesperson after a leaked video showed her and other senior aides joking about a party at dummy locking. Talk to BBC Radio 4 Today on the show, the health secretary said: You ask me why she quit. Look, I don’t know, I haven’t told him about it. Maybe it was because she was so embarrassed by the video, what happened and how it looked. Maybe it is something like that. But it’s important that this investigation now actually takes place and that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case gets to the bottom of it. Thomas kingsleyDecember 9, 2021 9:05 AM

