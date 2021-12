Putin and Xi Jinping: Flawless Democrats | Opinion

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping pretend to be offended. Joe Biden did not invite them to the summit. It is an inappropriate move. Donald Trump wouldn’t have thought of it, and he doesn’t care about the decline of democracy around the world either. On the contrary, his appreciation for the autocrats and especially these two who lead the honorary division of the dictatorships is remarkable. The Russians and the Chinese are not lacking in motivation. Maybe in a while, after the midterm elections of November 2022, Biden will be able to teach lessons to the growing number of autocrats on the planet, but he has to win them over and convince us all first. that the Trump presidency has been a fleeting phenomenon, a parenthesis that does not disturb either the prestige or the future of the great American democracy. At the moment it is not like that. The Republican Party is entirely in the hands of Trump. Its ability to block appointments, legislation and reforms is intact. In the states where he governs, he redefines constituencies and restricts the right to vote to win elections even with fewer popular votes than his opponents. At the Supreme Court, the institution that ends up settling electoral disputes, there are six Republican judges, three appointed by Trump, against three Democrats. Putin and Xi don’t have these kinds of problems. The first defines its democracy as sovereign and by the vertical of power, which everyone understands and fears. The second goes to the hackneyed vocabulary of Marxism-Leninism: his is also the best because it is a dictatorship, in the proper sense. Both are addressed to the people, as the case may be: no one embodies his will better than the providential man. The right to vote too: the ballot box and the ballot paper are sufficient, even if it is only a simple bureaucratic procedure. They even call for pluralism, but not between political options, but between different conceptions of democracy, all respectable, in the face of the arrogant single European and American model. The rule of law and human rights are internal affairs of each country, in which sovereign democracy prohibits any interference. Unless it’s Ukraine or Taiwan, imperfect democracies for Putin and Xi, respectively, but lacking sovereignty. Putin and Xi are not just philosophical dictators. They are also great personalities, artists and even businessmen, although little inclined to competition, as evidenced by the fate that awaits billionaires, intellectuals and disobedient sportsmen: poison or disappearance of public life. However, they retain a love for works, results, a territory in which they challenge and far exceed Biden. What is democracy for if not to perpetuate itself in power and eliminate adversaries? This is why Trump admires them and wants to try to follow them in the 2024 presidential election.

