Turkey’s good relations with Qatar may not be enough for Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a visit to Qatar, a country he considers a friend of inclement weather amid the dramatic depreciation of the Turkish lira, the deepening currency crisis and popular fears of ‘a discount sale of domestic assets at home. The December 6-7 visit, which took place against the backdrop of Turkey’s efforts to break regional isolation and repair barriers with Egypt, Israel and the Gulf heavyweights, yielded 15 bilateral agreements.

However, the agreements have little economic value, envisioning cooperation in areas such as emergency response and civil defense, diplomacy, culture, health care, religious affairs, the media and the academy. While such a result may have disappointed Erdogan, it hasn’t eclipsed Qatari investments in Turkey since the country’s currency crisis erupted in 2018 amid political tensions with Washington.

The most recent Qatari investment was for an investment of $ 102 million zinc plant inaugurated on December 4 in the south-eastern province of Siirt. The company plans to establish more mineral factories worth $ 500 million by 2023. Qatar has pledged $ 15 billion in direct investments in Turkey in 2018. Another gesture of support, Qatar tripled last year currency swap agreement with Turkey at $ 15 billion.

Speaking ahead of Erdogans visit, the Turkish Ambassador to Qatar said Qatari investments in Turkey reached $ 33.2 billion, while Turkish investments in Qatar reached $ 32 billion. Turkish contractors have taken on projects worth $ 18.6 billion in Qatar, but their revenues are expected to decline as Qatar completes construction projects for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

But has the partnership generated economic gains commensurate with the importance Ankara has placed on it? Qatari investments in Turkey represent only 5% of over $ 400 billion that the Qatar Investment Authority has invested in the world. And the bilateral trade volume stood at a modest $ 1.4 billion in 2019, with Turkish exports to Qatar accounting for 0.1% of the country’s total exports.

At the same time, the defense partnership marked by the Turkish military base in Qatar took on a new dimension with an agreement signed in March. The deal, which awaits ratification by the Turkish parliament, would allow Qatar to deploy 36 fighter jets and 250 troops to Turkey, using Turkish airspace and bases for training flights.

Since Qatar’s arsenal contains French-made Rafale jets, some saw the deal as Turkey’s response to Greece, which ordered 24 Burst jets of France following tensions with Turkey. According to greek media, Turkey is eager to familiarize its pilots with the Rafale jets, which the Turkish army does not have.

The Turkish base in Qatar was Turkey’s means of shielding Doha from tensions with its Gulf neighbors. The closure of the base was one of the conditions set by the Saudi-led bloc to end the blockade it imposed on Qatar in 2017. The blockade ended in January, but that hardly means that the continued Turkish military presence in Qatar is now welcome in the Gulf.

In apparent recognition of such sensitivities, Erdogan delivered a rather sweet message during his visit to the base on December 7. Turkey, along with Qatar, attaches great importance to peace and well-being throughout the Gulf region. We would never want to see tensions, conflicts and hostilities on these lands, he said. All the peoples of the Gulf are our true brothers. “

Now that Doha is on the road to reconciliation with its neighbors, it is unlikely to advance its military partnership with Turkey on Qatari territory. Moreover, Qatar has long shown that it does not intend to prioritize Turkey’s foreign policy objectives. Despite close economic and military cooperation, Doha has diverged from Ankara on some issues.

More importantly, Qatar has been involved in energy projects with the Republic of Cyprus to the detriment of Turkish claims in the eastern Mediterranean. Last week, a consortium between ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum was awarded gas exploration rights in an offshore zone, called block 5, within the limits of the economic zone claimed by Turkey. The consortium had already started exploration work in block 10 in 2018. Ankara reacted by a rather discreet way at the time, but he seemed to refine his tone after the December 2 clearance. Turkey will never allow any foreign country, company or vessel to engage in unauthorized oil exploration activities in its areas of maritime jurisdiction, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Doha’s strategic choices confirm its reluctance to share its foreign policy with Ankara. This attitude also manifested itself in the spring when Qatar refused to allow Afghan peace talks to move from Doha to Istanbul. Likewise, the Qataris abandoned a Turkish-language television channel project by Al Jazeera several years ago, annoyed by the restrictive media climate imposed by the Erdogan government.

After years of tensions with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Erdogan now wants to open a new page with Qatar’s neighbors, while maintaining military ties with Doha. He hosted the crown prince of Abu Dhabi during talks on fixing fences in Ankara on November 24 and is expected to visit in February. UAE leaders keen to revisit ties with Turkey and Iran after falling out with the Saudis in Yemen appear interested in Turkey’s defense industry, which has recently benefited from international spotlight on the impact. Bayraktar TB2 drones in various conflicts. As Erdogan visited Doha, Emirati officials explored cooperation opportunities with defense companies in Turkey, including Aselsan, the largest.

Ankara is hoping Saudi Arabia will also melt the ice with Turkey, to avoid falling behind the UAE amid lingering problems in Yemen. Erdogan seems eager to turn around and shake hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom Ankara has held responsible for the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Qatar had signaled that it was ready to mediate between Ankara and Riyadh after its reconciliation with its Gulf neighbors in January. And the talks between the Turks and the Saudis foreign ministers in May, followed by Saudi trade ministers Meet with the Turkish vice president in November, show that an Erdogan-Mohammad meeting might not be far away.