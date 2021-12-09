Making sense of China’s Global Hybrid War

new York :

As the world’s largest, strongest, and oldest dictatorship, contemporary China lacks the rule of law. Yet it increasingly uses its buffer parliament to enact national legislation affirming land claims and rights in international law.

In fact, China has become quite adept at using the law against the misuse and abuse of the law for political and strategic purposes.

Under the intimidating leadership of Commander-in-Chief Xi Jinpings, the law has become an essential part of China’s broader approach to asymmetric or hybrid warfare. The blurring of the line between war and peace is written into the regime’s official strategy as the doctrine of the three wars (san zhong zhanfa).

Just as the pen can be mightier than the sword, so can the law, psychological warfare, and public opinion warfare. Through these methods, Xi pushes expansionism forward without striking a blow.

Already, China’s bullet-free assault is a game-changer in Asia. Waging the Three Wars in conjunction with military operations enabled China to achieve significant territorial gains. Within this larger strategy, the law aims to rewrite the rules to animate historical fantasies and retroactively legitimize illegal actions.

For example, China recently enacted a land border law to support its territorial revisionism in the Himalayas. And to further its expansionism in the South and East China Seas, it promulgated the Coast Guard Law and the Maritime Traffic Safety Law earlier this year.

The new laws, allowing the use of force in contentious areas, were established amid mounting tensions with neighboring countries. Land borders law comes amid a military standoff in the Himalayas, where more than 100,000 Chinese and Indian troops have been stranded in dead ends for nearly 20 months following repeated Chinese incursions into Indian territory .

The Coast Guard Law, by treating the disputed waters as Chinese waters, not only violates the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea; it could also trigger an armed conflict with Japan or the United States.

The land border law also threatens to start a war with India by signaling China’s intention to unilaterally determine the borders. It even extends to cross-border rivers originating in Tibet, where China proclaims the right to divert as much shared water as it wishes.

These recent laws follow the success of the Three-World War strategy in reshaping the map of the South China Sea despite a ruling by international arbitral tribunals rejecting Chinese land claims there, and then engulfing Hong Kong, which had long thrived under taboos. democratic institutions as a major global financial center.

In the South China Sea, through which about a third of the world’s maritime trade passes, the Xis regime has stepped up laws to consolidate Chinese control, turning its artificial historical claims into reality.

Last year, as other requesting countries battled the COVID-19 pandemic, the Xis government created two new administrative districts to bolster its claims to Spratly and Paracel Islands and other features of the territory. And in defiance of international law, China has given names in Mandarin to 80 islands, reefs, seamounts, shoals and ridges, of which 55 are fully submerged.

Equally aggressive is the Hong Kong National Security Law, enacted in mid-2020. Xi used the law to crush Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement and overturn guarantees enshrined in the UN treaty with the UK.

The treaty commits China to preserving the basic rights, freedoms and political self-determination of Hong Kong citizens for at least 50 years after regaining sovereignty over the territory. The success of strategies to undo Hong Kong’s autonomy raises the question of whether China will now pass similar legislation targeting Taiwan or even invoke its 2005 anti-secession law, which underscored its determination to put island democracy under. the domination of the continent.

As China steps up its psychological and information warfare, there is a real danger that it could act against Taiwan after the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. Xis’ expansionism did not spare even small Bhutan, with a population of just 784,000. Ignoring a 1998 bilateral treaty that required China not to resort to unilateral action to change the border status quo, the regime built militarized villages in the northern and western border regions of Bhutan.

As these examples show, domestic law increasingly provides China with a pretext to flout binding international law, including bilateral and multilateral treaties to which it is a party.

With more than a million detainees, the Muslim gulag of Xis in Xinjiang mocked the 1948 genocide convention, to which China acceded in 1983 (with the addition that it does not consider itself bound by Article IX, the clause allowing any party to a dispute to bring a complaint before the International Court of Justice).

And because effective control is the watchword of a strong land claim under international law, Xi is using new legislation to prop up Chinese administration in disputed areas, including with newly settled residents.

Establishing such facts on the ground is an integral part of Xis’ territorial expansion. This is why China has made efforts to create artificial islands and administrative districts in the South China Sea, and to continue a wave of construction of militarized villages in the border regions of the Himalayas that India, the Bhutan and Nepal consider to be part of their own national borders.

Despite these encroachments, very little international attention has been paid to the Xis Law or the broader Hybrid War. The focus on strengthening China’s military masks the country’s quietly expanding its sea and land borders without a strike.

Given Xis’ overarching goal of achieving world primacy for China under his leadership, global democracies must devise a concerted strategy to counter his three wars.

Brahma Chellaney is Professor of Strategic Studies at the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi and Fellow of the Robert Bosch Academy in Berlin