Why targeting Trump by taking it easy with Biden is nonsense to reporters





A new argument on whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump has worsened media coverage should not call on obscure algorithms.

A more serious debate over whether the media should act more easily on Biden is actually quite troubling.

I’ve covered dozens of studies on reported positive, negative, or neutral coverage, and here’s the key fact: These studies can be useful as a rough gauge, but ignore tone and intensity.

Consider: A story that says “Joe Biden slips in the polls as he grapples with multiple crises and his agenda stuck on Capitol Hill” would be rated negative.

And a story that says “Donald Trump is a racist, misogynist, and psychopath who is determined to destroy this country” would also be rated negative.

But there is obviously no comparison. The vast majority of stories, even the toughest, about the incumbent president could call into question his skills but not his character.

SON BIDENS WASHINGTON, BUT THE PRESS CAN’T GET ENOUGH OF TRUMP

Many stories about the former president to date describe him as a fascist who would stop at nothing to establish himself as a dictator.

Catch fire

The matter caught fire when Dana Milbank, a liberal Washington Post columnist, used data from a group called Fiscal Note to claim that Bidens’ coverage over the past four months has been as bad and sometimes worse than coverage. of Trump for the same four months last year.

Journalism is undermined by the belief among some that journalists must be activists, supporting either Donald Trump or Joe Biden. (Getty Images)

Data guru Nate Silver says many Biden stories are “totally random. Lots of stock market stories. Many have nothing to do with Biden (President of Haiti murdered at home, injured wife ) “.

But just for the sake of argument, let’s assume the analysis was correct. This is Milbanks’ conclusion:

“My media colleagues are serving as accomplices in the murder of democracy.”

Yes, Milbank goes from saying the press is too hard on Biden to the press is fucking America.

“We need a skeptical and independent press. But how about being supporters of democracy? The country is in an existential struggle between autonomy and an authoritarian alternative. And we in the media have collectively given equal, if not slightly more favorable, treatment to the authoritarians. “

Wrong state of mind?

So here’s the frame of mind: Biden may have his flaws, but Trump is fundamentally bad (Milbank going through Covid, voter fraud, January 6, etc.). If the media are just as hard on Biden and Trump, they are taking the “wrong” side. Ergo, reporters need to relax on Biden.

SUBSCRIBE TO HOWIE’S MEDIA BUZZMETER PODCAST, A RIFF OF THE HOTTEST STORIES OF THE DAY

This is exactly the approach that has cost the media so much credibility over the past five years. Milbank argues that the stakes are so high that journalists have to be activists, that they have an obligation to tip the scales towards a preferred outcome. And this is what has undermined the profession.

President Biden is seen outside the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington on Friday, July 30, 2021 (Getty Images)

How come we haven’t learned this lesson? The solid reporting on Trump has certainly made it clear what he has done, but the open hostility has not convinced anyone who doesn’t already hate the guy.

Ross Douthat, the New York Times conservative and no fan of Trump, says it is “this view of the role of the press that empowers demagogues, fuels polarization and makes crises in our system much more likely.”

He supports “the essential problem with the idea that a little less media neutrality, a little more overt alarmism, would put Trumpism in its place. support for populism in the first place. “

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And while Bidens’ coverage has turned dark enough, says Douthat, “it has turned dark for reasons that an objective and serious press body should recognize in order to have any credibility.”

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House on Monday, October 4, 2021 (Associated Press)

Again, I don’t accept the idea that for all of Bidens’ missteps, the press vilified him with Trump-style passion. But what the mainstream media did backfired.

Footnote: Dana Milbank, on the other hand, paid a moving tribute to her boss, Washington Post editorial page editor Fred Hiatt, who died suddenly at the age of 66. Fred is a smart, warm, kind old friend and a first class human being and when his usual Conservative columnists turned on Trump, he made sure to recruit pro-Trump voices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/targeting-trump-easy-biden-insane-journalists-media-buzz-kurtz The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos