PM Imran Khan – The New Indian Express





By PTI

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday denounced the nascent Cold War mentality and said his country did not want to be part of any political bloc but instead wanted to play a role in bridging the gap between the states- United and China.

Addressing the Islamabad 2021 conclave, on the theme “Peaceful and Prosperous South Asia,” Khan spoke of the threat of a new cold war between China and the United States as well as his vision for peace in the United States. region.

“The situation is moving into a (new) cold war and blocs are forming,” Khan said.

“Pakistan should do its best to stop the formation of these blocs because we should not be part of any bloc.”

He said that the world as well as Pakistan suffered from the rivalry between the superpowers in the past and that he was against any further confrontation.

He said Pakistan had tried to reduce tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran and that “both countries appreciated that we did our best during a very critical phase where conflict could have arisen between them” .

Khan said Pakistan has good relations with China and the United States and is keen to play a similar role in the current tension in US-China relations to “stop their growing distance.”

Relations between the United States and China are at an all-time low.

The two countries are engaged in a bitter confrontation over various issues, including trade, Beijing’s aggressive military measures in the contested South China Sea, and human rights in Hong Kong, Tibet and the Xinjiang region.

Khan’s comments came as Pakistan skipped the democracy summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, which invited around 110 countries to a virtual summit on December 9-10.

Pakistan’s all-time ally, China, was not invited to attend the Summit.

Although Pakistan gave no solid reason for refusing to attend the key summit, it is believed to be in reaction to the United States’ invitation to Taiwan instead of Beijing, which was against “One China.” “. policy pursued by Islamabad.

Pakistan has taken the leap in declining the invitation but knows the limits of its power and Khan’s remarks are apparently an effort to downplay the likely reaction.

Islamabad is in the process of restoring a $ 6 billion IMF loan for which it may need Washington’s support.

Relations between Pakistan and the United States are uneven because despite efforts, President Biden has not made direct contact with Prime Minister Khan, which irritates the Pakistani government.

Khan was also not invited to a key environmental summit.

Khan’s remarks recall Pakistan’s role in establishing US-China contacts in 1971 and pave the way for formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Khan in his speech also spoke of ties with India, reiterating that Kashmir was the biggest problem keeping the peace “hostage” in South Asia.

He also pointed out that Pakistan had tried to reach out to India for peace, but without any positive response.

He said once the Kashmir dispute is resolved, other issues could be tackled together, including smog and pollution.

“Until the two countries sit down together, it doesn’t matter what we do in Lahore [to control smog] we will only solve half of the problem, ”he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have increased since New Delhi repealed Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

India has declared categorically to the international community that the removal of Article 370 is its internal business.

He also advised Pakistan to accept reality and stop all anti-Indian propaganda.

India has also told Pakistan that it wants normal neighborly relations with Islamabad in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence.

Khan also said Pakistan and India were vulnerable to climate change.

“Our futures are intertwined. We should both focus on climate change, but so far I don’t see this seriousness in world leaders because their business interests collide with the actions needed to stop climate change.” , did he declare.

Khan urged taking a “regional development” approach by increasing trade and resolving political disputes.

He said that those who try to solve the problems by military means are making a mistake, as has been evident in the case of Afghanistan.

The two-day Islamabad Conclave 2021 seminar was organized by the think tank of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

