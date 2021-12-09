PM Imran Khan launches monthly stipend of 21,000 rupees for KP prayer leaders





PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday launched an allowance program for prayer leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by officially distributing checks at a ceremony in Peshawar.

Officials maintained that the program was designed to meet the financial needs of religious leaders who usually have no other source of income.

“We aim to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state that we have been fighting for for 25 years,” the prime minister said at a meeting after distributing the checks.

Hours before arriving in Peshawar, Pakistan’s election regulator warned the prime minister of violating the electoral code of conduct as the province is due to hold local polls in the coming days.

Speaking to Arab News, provincial spokesman lawyer Mohammad Ali Saif said the religious leader allowance program would benefit 6,000 prayer leaders, adding that they would get Rs 21,000 per month .

“Monthly fees will be a constant source of income for prayers,” he explained. “The program was also launched to implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan as an Islamic welfare state. “

The chairman of the Pakistan Moon Observation Committee said the allowance program to facilitate prayer leaders was a laudable initiative that should be replicated in other provinces as well.

“I really appreciate this step because it will create greater harmony in society,” Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad told Arab News. “It will also provide tremendous financial support for prayer leaders. “

Previously, the Prime Minister launched the Pakistan Card which combines social initiatives such as the health card and the Ehsaas ration card.

He said the government has allocated 120 billion rupees to help families who earn less than 50,000 rupees per month, adding that they will get a 30% reduction on everyday products such as ghee and pulses. as part of the initiative.

He called on lawmakers and ministers to visit their constituencies and convince the public to register to take advantage of the offer.

“Each Khyber Pakhtunkhwa family will receive a health insurance card,” the prime minister added. “Families in Punjab will start getting health insurance cards from January and the journey will be completed in three months.”

He informed that the governments of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan will soon be launching health insurance cards to help poor segments of society.

On top of that, he said his government launched the largest scholarship program by allocating 47 billion rupees to benefit 6.3 million students.

