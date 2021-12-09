China wants to redefine Quartz democracy

As the Chinese government says, China is a prosperous, functional, and successful democracy, which it argues is what the United States does not.

Over the weekend (December 4-5), the central government published a 55 page white paper extolling the virtues of its democracy, then a report the next day on the terminal malaise of American democracy. The main takeaway from these two texts, that China is more democratic than the United States, conveniently comes a few days before US President Joe Bidens Summit for Democracy, to which China was not invited (although Taiwan has).

China’s efforts to redefine democracy are part of its wars for influence, said Peidong of the Sun, professor at Cornell University and researching the social and cultural history of post-1949 China.

She cited a 2015 speech (link in Chinese) by Chinese leader Xi Jinping: If you are backward, you will be beaten; if you are poor, you will have to starve; if you can’t speak, you will get a reprimand. For China, promoting its own version of democracy is an attempt to gain authority and silence critics, to win minds and hearts, Sun said.

How does China define democracy?

The conventional, widely accepted definition of liberal democracyprioritizes competitive, free and fair elections; freedom of expression; And freedom of the press. How then can one-party China, where top leadership is chosen in an opaque process by Communist Party members, and where expression is severely restricted, claim democracy?

First, by challenging that a democracy must have all of the above characteristics, or that there may even be a universally accepted definition of the system. There is no fixed model of democracy; it comes in many forms, says the white paper, adding that pushing for a definition is itself undemocratic.

China describes its system of governance as a people’s democratic dictatorship, with democracy subsumed under dictatorship. In this context, the State can manifest the will of the people through consultation, and without needing to engage in complicated processes like direct national elections:

Comprehensive People’s Democracy integrates process-oriented democracy with results-oriented democracy, procedural democracy with substantive democracy, direct democracy with indirect democracy, and popular democracy at the will of the state.

The white paper, however, completely dodges questions about how Chinese institutions, like the peoples congress where citizens can theoretically get (pdf) direct political representation, in fact work to resolve fundamental issues such as balancing competing interests and resolving disputes that the United States is publicly facing right now, said Marie gallagher, professor of political science at the University of Michigan.

The white paper basically ignores[s] that there are really serious conflicts of interest, that there are class conflicts, that there are also massive inequalities in China, she said.

China also relies on the characteristics of democracy to attack democratic regimes. For example, the report of the foreign ministries of 5 December on the disastrous state of American Democracy cites sources that exist precisely because of liberal democratic freedoms: news organizations like the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times (both stranded in China); the broadcaster CNN (frequently censored in China); and independent pollsters Pew Research Center and Gallup (opinion polls are severely restricted in China).

Even criticizing the Bidens Democracy Summit, a Chinese ministry spokesperson has already reiterated points made by American newspapers like the Washington Post.

Using democracy to justify authoritarianism

In a 2018 study, Tsinghua University political scientist Yue Hu examined 50 years of articles in the Peoples Daily party newspaper and found that democracy and its extensions (democratic, democratization) appear in its pages an average of 11 times a day .

Why would authoritarian propaganda spend so much time discussing democracy? The Chinese government, Hu argues, does not categorically reject democracy, but rather strategically manipulates the discourse on democracy to preserve and legitimize an authoritarian regime. new cold war between the United States and China, presented in part as an ideological confrontation between autocracy and democracy, Beijing has strong incentives to advocate for the supremacy of its political system.

The ideological conflict will be between democracy and authoritarianism, with China being the latter’s flagship, Gallagher said. So China, using these words as democracy, is for me really a justification for authoritarianism.

And China uses the word democracy over 200 times in the white paper, to be exact. But it signals less a genuine engagement with democracy and more that the CCP thinks only of maintaining stability and security in the face of huge social contradictions at home and intense tensions against the rest of the world, Sun said.

What Hong Kong has learned in Beijing about democracy

The effort to redefine democracy has played out particularly strikingly in Hong Kong, where China’s short-lived experience in allowing civil liberties, including free speech and public protests, coupled with a limited electoral democracy, ultimately led to massive protests in 2019 for truly competitive elections to which Beijing has since responded with scathing political repression.

Since then, the freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong have been completely dismantled: a large closed newspaper; imprisoned activists and politicians; criminalized speech. Hong Kong activists and protesters, according to official thought, [used] democracy, human rights and freedom as a pretext to attack China, these freedoms must now be taken away in the name of national security.

Notably, former exiled Hong Kong lawmaker Nathan Law will speak at the Bidens democracy summit; in response, the Hong Kong security chief said Law use democracy as a facade spreading political lies.

Meanwhile, officials have strapped to a pretzel as they attempt to stage the management a mock legislative election this month, the first since a sweeping national security law went into effect last July.

The election cannot be too democratic lest unpatriotic candidates try to run for office; but it must at least look democratic enough to claim that the city government still has some trace of legitimacy. This has led to comically contradictory statements, with the Hong Kong managing director stating low voter turnout suggests public satisfaction with the government, while a pro-Beijing veteran said the low turnout suggests foreign interference (link in Chinese).

Defining democracy by results

The Beijing Democracy Report makes it clear that the government defines democracy based on results rather than process: economic growth, success in controlling Covid, a strong and powerful China, etc. key indicators of what academics call the legitimacy of performance and what the central government is saying comes down to whether people can enjoy a good life.

But what if performance drops and life isn’t as good?

The tricky part is when the definition [of democracy] itself is defined by the result, but the result is not 100% [controlled], noted Jean Hong, a professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology who studies authoritarian regimes. So when crises do arise, it becomes entirely the responsibility of governments.

So far, Beijing appears to have handled crises effectively and ruthlessly enough to maintain an iron grip on power. While some observers had speculated that the Covid epidemic could be China ChernobylRather, Beijing’s successful response to the pandemic has given the central government a huge boost in confidence in the superiority of its political system.

Chinese citizens seem to feel the same: in currently researching (pdf) Based on analysis of Chinese social media posts, Hong found that as major democratic countries around the world floundered in their response to the pandemic, online sentiment towards democracies Western cultures became strongly negative and cynical. Meanwhile, discussions of democratic values ​​in China were more likely to remain positive, even though China’s control over the coronavirus has been largely thanks to local-level institutions that allow and enforce draconian lockdowns, as well as ‘intrusive surveillance and supervision of neighborhoods.

They bypass criticism [that these institutions arent democratic]saying: Anything that helps the CCP to govern more effectively, that improves people’s livelihoods, is democratic, Gallagher said.