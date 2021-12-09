Rally Planner with GOP links cooperates with Jan 6 investigation





Ali Alexander, a leading organizer of Stop the Steal rallies with ties to far-right members of Congress who sought to overturn the 2020 election results, is cooperating with the House committee investigating the riot in January 6 at the Capitol, pledging to provide a wealth of documents that could shed light on the activities leading up to the attack.

Mr Alexander’s attendance, which is due to be tabled by the panel on Thursday, could provide insight into the nature and extent of President Donald J. Trump and his Republican allies in Congress planning for their attempt to overturn the elections on January 6. It could also help clarify whether and to what extent the prospect of violence was discussed or considered before or during the outbreak.

Panel members said they wanted to dig into Mr Alexander’s communications with Republican members of Congress and White House officials.

Mr Alexander, a provocateur who rose up in right-wing circles in the chaotic aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, was among a handful of planners who staged marches and rallies across the country to protest against the result. The events culminated with that in Washington on January 6 which gathered crowds of participants who then stormed the Capitol.

He witnessed Mr. Trump’s inflammatory speech at the Ellipse near the White House that day, then walked with the crowd to the Capitol, along with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from Infowars. Mr. Alexander arrived, as he said in his prepared remarks to the panel, at the very beginning of the offense.

Mr Alexander, who was banned from Twitter for spreading false election statements, denies being responsible for the violence.

Anyone who suggests I have something to do with the illegal activities of January 6 is wrong, Alexander wrote in a note to the committee. They are wrong or lie.

Understanding the riot at the United States Capitol

On January 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

Late last month, the House committee issued subpoenas for Mr. Alexander and Mr. Jones, suggesting they might find out how the Stop the Steal rallies on January 6 went.

We need to know who organized, planned, paid for and received funds related to these events, as well as the communications the organizers have had with officials in the White House and Congress, said Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi and chairman of the committee, on time.

Mr Alexander planned to use his testimony on Thursday to proclaim his innocence, telling the select committee he had nothing to do with violence or breaking the law that day and accusing other rally organizers of doing little or nothing as crowds stormed the Capitol, according to a copy of his opening statement obtained by The New York Times.

He also accused them of removing important instructions from an event schedule about where the crowd should go and party at an upscale Washington hotel during the violence.

As I actively tried to defuse events on Capitol Hill and end the violence and lawlessness, it’s important to note that some people were nowhere to be found, Mr Alexander planned to tell investigators, promising to hand over documents to respond to a congressional subpoena. News reports suggest they may have had their feet on the ground drinking donor-funded champagne in a war room at the Willard. I don’t know where they were. But they weren’t working with the police to try to defuse the chaos like I was.

It is not known where Mr. Alexander was or what he was doing during the riot. But in the weeks leading up to the attack, Mr. Alexander repeatedly spoke at Stop the Steal events about the possible use of violence to achieve his organization’s goals. He claimed to have been in communication with the White House and members of Congress about events planned to undermine Congress’ official tally of Electoral College results, the committee said.

Mr Alexander said that with Representatives Mo Brooks of Alabama, Paul Gosar of Arizona and Andy Biggs of Arizona, all Republicans, he sparked the events of January 6.

The four of us planned to put maximum pressure on Congress while they voted, Mr Alexander said in a deleted video since posted online, so that those we cannot lobby, we can change hearts and minds. spirits of the Republicans who were in this body, hearing our great roar from outside.

Mr. Brooks, who wore a bulletproof vest on stage on January 6 as he told the crowd to start taking names and kicking butt, and Mr. Biggs, who provided a video message to Mr. Alexander to perform at a rally on Dec. 19, denied coordinating event planning with Mr. Alexander.

Mr Gosars’ chief of staff called Mr Alexander a solid organizer, but said his office was simply promoting Stop the Steal events and not involved in their planning.

In his opening statement to the committee, Mr. Alexander had planned to provide an overview of his personal biography. Her mother was black and lived in social housing; his father, an Arab, disappeared from his life at a young age and suggest that he had become a target for those seeking to blame the January 6 violence on anyone.

Understand the claim for executive privilege in January 6. Inquiry

A key question as yet untested. Donald Trump’s power as former president to keep information from his White House secret has become a central issue in the House’s investigation into the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. In the midst of an attempt by Mr. Trump to keep personal records and the indictment of Stephen K. Bannon in contempt of Congress a secret, here is a breakdown of executive privilege:

What is executive privilege? It is a power claimed by presidents under the Constitution to prevent the other two branches of government from gaining access to certain internal executive information, especially confidential communications involving the president or among his key associates.

What is Trump claiming? Former President Trump has filed a complaint to block the disclosure of White House records related to his actions and communications regarding the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. He argues that these matters should be kept secret because of executive privilege.

Is Trump’s Claim for Privilege Valid? The constitutional line between the president’s powers of secrecy and the investigative authority of Congress is blurred. Although a judge has rejected Mr. Trump’s offer to keep his papers secret, it is likely that the case will ultimately be resolved by the Supreme Court.

Is executive privilege absolute power? No. Even a legitimate claim of executive privilege may not always prevail in court. During the Watergate scandal in 1974, the Supreme Court upheld an order requiring President Richard M. Nixon to hand over his tapes from the Oval Office.

Can ex-presidents invoke executive privilege? Yes, but the courts can view their claims with less deference than those of current presidents. In 1977, the Supreme Court said Nixon could claim executive privilege even if he was not in office, although the court ultimately ruled against him in the case.

Is Steve Bannon covered by executive privilege? It’s not clear. The Mr Bannons case could raise the new legal question of whether or to what extent a claim of executive privilege can extend to communications between a president and an informal adviser outside of government.

What is contempt of Congress? It is a sanction imposed on people who defy congressional subpoenas. Congress can return the contempt citations to the Justice Department and seek criminal charges. Mr. Bannon was charged with contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena for documents and testimony.

It is not uncommon in the aftermath of historical chaos and disruption to seek out a bogeyman, his opening statement said. After all, someone has to be held responsible, right?

Mr. Alexander also intended to describe some of the bitter rivalries that divided the small group of planners who staged big pro-Trump events in Washington last November, December and January. According to the prepared statement, he planned to blame Amy Kremer and her daughter Kylie Kremer, who ran a group called Women for America First which helped organize the events on January 6.

He said event leaders at the Ellipse had removed the program’s instructions telling attendees exactly where to go and what to do after the event was over.

And Mr Alexander said the event he had planned never happened because the crowd at the Ellipse had already turned into a crowd.

The One Nation Under God event that Stop the Steal was a part of didn’t spark chaos, he said.

A spokesperson representing Women for America First did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In recent weeks, Alexander claims to have spent more than 100 hours searching his archives for relevant documents and responding to requests from this committee, according to his statement. He says he hired lawyers and IT consultants to be as responsive as possible.

Mr Alexander’s cooperation comes as the committee advances a criminal referral for contempt of Congress against a reluctant third witness, Mark Meadows, who was Mr Trumps’ chief of staff in the White House.

The committee has now interviewed more than 275 witnesses, obtained tens of thousands of documents and enjoys the cooperation of certain members of the entourage of former Vice President Mike Pences, including Marc Short, his former chief of staff.

But several high-level witnesses are blocking the panel, in accordance with a directive from Mr. Trump. The former president is fighting in court to block the release of committee-requested documents that he says are subject to executive privilege, though the Biden administration has refused to make the claim.

