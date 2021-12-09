India’s best Twitter moments of 2021: Virat Kohli, Pat Cummins, PM Modi and more





Twitter has revealed the best tweets of the year 2021 in India. The 2021 recap takes a look at the most liked tweet, most retweeted tweet, and top tweets in various categories like business, sports, entertainment and more. The list is based on the number of likes and retweets that the various tweets received throughout the year, between January 1, 2021 and November 15, 2021. Here is the full list.

Most liked tweet Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, welcomed their first child this year and it was the most beloved tweet of 2021 from India. Kohlis’ tweet announcing their daughter’s arrival on Twitter got 539.1K likes and 50.4K retweets. pic.twitter.com/js3SkZJTsH Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 11, 2021 Most Retweeted Tweet Australian cricketer Pat Cummins’ tweet encouraging the world to show support for India when it was hit by the second wave of COVID was the most retweeted tweet of the year. The tweet amassed 488.1K likes and 114.1K retweets. Cummins’ tweet was also the most retweeted tweet of the year, with one quote retweeted 21.9,000 times. pic.twitter.com/2TPkMmdWDE Pat Cummins (@ patcummins30) April 26, 2021 Top tweets in various categories Government: Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ tweet congratulating Team India on achieving their historic victory over Australia at Gabba has become the most popular tweet in the Government category, while his tweet sharing a photo of him receiving his first COVID vaccine is become the most retweeted. We are all delighted with the success of the Indian cricket team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible everywhere. Just like their stellar intention, their remarkable courage and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavors. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021 I took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in a short time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all who are eligible to get vaccinated. Together, let’s make India free from COVID-19! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021 Business: Ratan Tatas’ tweet celebrating Tata Sons Air India’s victory after nearly seventy years of state ownership by airlines has become the most popular and retweeted tweet in the Government category. Welcome back, Air India pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV Ratan N. Tata (@ RNTata2000) October 8, 2021 Entertainment: Indian actor Vijay announcing the debut look of his long-awaited film Beast on Twitter has become the most liked and retweeted tweet in the Entertainment category. #Beast pic.twitter.com/VgMlmH1Gno Vijay (@actorvijay) June 21, 2021 Sports: Virat Kohli expressing his appreciation for MS Dhoni in the last final performance of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals game has become the most liked and retweeted tweet in the Sports category. Anddddd the King is back the greatest finisher of all time. Made me jump out of my seat again tonight.@msdhoni Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021 Most Tweeted Emojis These are the emojis that India has tweeted the most with this year. Here are the most tweeted emojis of 2021. (Image source: Twitter) The most tweeted hashtags Conversations on Twitter are linked by hashtags (#). When people tweet with a hashtag, they become part of the conversation. These are the most tweeted hashtags on Twitter in India in 2021. Here are the most tweeted hashtags of 2021. (Image source: Twitter) In addition to the most tweeted hashtags, a number of other hashtags were also popular in various categories. In the news, # Covid19, #Afghanistan, # CGL19marks, #IndianArmy and #Uttarakhand were the most popular topics people tweeted about. Meanwhile, in the Culture category, #Diwali, #EidMubarak, #RepublicDay, #IndependenceDay and #InternationalWomensDay were the most used hashtags. Cryptocurrency was a popular topic around the world in 2021 and the top hashtags in this category included #Bitcoin, #BSC, #Crypto, #NFT, and #DeFi.

