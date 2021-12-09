Biden hosts democracy summit, but who invited (and not) raises questions





President Biden is hosting a virtual gathering of more than 100 democratic governments to showcase the advantages of democracy over authoritarianism, though the guest list is already weighing down on the effort.

The two-day Democracy Summit, which opens Thursday, includes not only democratic Western allies, but also countries like the Philippines and Pakistan, both of whom have been cited by the State Department on important issues. relating to human rights, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture.

Not on the list include Turkey, a NATO ally whose political opponents President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cracked down on, and Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been accused of undermining democratic institutions. Governments at the summit should make commitments and support initiatives to counter authoritarianism, fight corruption and promote respect for human rights, according to a State Department spokeswoman. The invitations were extended to a diverse set of regional democracies that we assessed whose progress and commitments would advance a more just and peaceful world, said Uzra Zeya, Under Secretary of State for Civil Security, Democracy. and human rights. The divisions, political and security experts say, point to greater hurdles the United States faces as it tries to rally support in what the Biden administration sees as a global competition for influence with China and a more limited rivalry with Russia, neither of which was invited. at the top. Mr Biden said that a challenge of our time is to prove that democracies can be of service to their people and that democratic countries use technology and treat their citizens differently from authoritarian countries. Administration officials have said that the many allies of the United States are a force China and Russia lack and want others to see Washington as a more reliable partner than Beijing. If conducted carefully, this summit could strengthen relationships with key friends and demonstrate that shared values ​​are a lasting competitive advantage for the United States, said Zack Cooper, co-director of the Alliance for Securing Democracy, who develops strategies to help democracies fight authoritarian regimes. efforts to undermine them. But if mismanaged, the summit could divide, making it more difficult to form coalitions on security, economic and technology issues, said Cooper, who has served at the Department of Defense and the United Nations. White House under the administration of George W. Bush. As authoritarian regimes in China and Russia continue to advance, President Biden faces the challenge of reviving global democracy at his Democracy Summit. WSJ Gerald F. Seib explains how Biden will overcome these challenges at the virtual summit. Photo illustration: Élise Dean

Thursday and Friday’s summit and side events held earlier in the week include civil society groups. The Biden administration sees the rally as setting up a year of action in which governments should deliver on their commitments. For the United States, these commitments will focus on media freedoms, electoral integrity, anti-corruption measures, increasing civic capacity and using technology to advance democracy, Ms. Zeya. Governments that keep their commitments will be invited to meet in person for a second summit to announce additional initiatives, the State Department spokeswoman said. China and Russia opposed the summit, their ambassadors in Washington issued a joint commentary calling the rally a product of the American Cold War mentality that will fuel ideological confrontation and a divide in the world. In addition to Beijing’s wrath, the Biden administration has invited Taiwan, the democratically ruled island that China claims as its territory. India, a key partner in the United States’ counter-China efforts, is also expected to attend the summit, but earlier this week military ties with Russia were resumed. At a meeting in New Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that countries will deliver the Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile system, despite threats of US sanctions . Lawmakers and outside experts have noted the omission of the Northern Triangle countries, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, the focal point of the administration’s efforts to stem the flow of illegal migration to the United States. As these countries progressed towards democratic ideals, Ms. Zeya said. , summit participants have shown that they are ready to come forward and make commitments. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS What steps can President Biden take to strengthen democracy and counter repressive regimes? Join the conversation below. White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested the participating governments are diverse and you shouldn’t read too much to find out who was invited and who was not. Inclusion or an invitation is not a seal of approval on their approach to democracy, nor is exclusion a seal to the contrary of that, of disapproval, she said at the meeting. ‘a White House briefing earlier this week. Administration officials have said that many countries do not want to choose between the United States and China, despite their competition for influence, and trying to get governments to do so can be counterproductive. During a November visit to sub-Saharan Africa, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration did not intend to force countries to choose between the United States and China, Russia or any other potential partner. The United States does not want to limit your partnerships with other countries. We want to further strengthen your partnerships with us, Mr Blinken said in Nigeria last month. We don’t want you to choose. We want to give you choices. Write to Courtney McBride at [email protected]

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-hosts-summit-for-democracy-but-whos-invited-and-not-draws-questions-11639045806 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos