Prime Minister says Pakistan does not want to take sides in “new cold war”





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that Pakistan did not want to take any sides in the US-China “cold war”, but rather wanted to reduce the growing tensions between the two.

Addressing the 2021 Islamabad conclave, which was themed “A Peaceful and Prosperous South Asia,” Prime Minister Imran said that “the deterioration of US-China relations, which is heading towards a war-like situation cold, is something Pakistan must stop ”.

“We should not be in any bloc,” he argued, recalling the previous Cold War, where membership in a bloc was not beneficial for Pakistan.

The prime minister’s remarks come a day after Islamabad decided to skip the democracy summit convened by US President Joe Biden on December 9-10.

The Biden administration invited leaders from more than 100 countries. Pakistan was among the four South Asian countries invited to the summit. Others include India, Maldives, and Nepal.

China and Russia were excluded from the guests while Taiwan was invited, prompting a strong reaction from Beijing.

Addressing the conclave on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran said Pakistan had played a “big role” in bringing Iran and Saudi Arabia closer together and also wanted to reduce growing tensions between the United States and the United States. China.

“Pakistan wants to hold talks with America and China like we did in the 1970s,” he said.

While there has always been competition between countries for trade, Pakistan does not want the current situation to degenerate to the level of the first Cold War, the prime minister warned.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Speaking of the prevailing Afghan crisis, Prime Minister Imran stressed that the situation could have been “much worse if a civil war had broken out”.

He asserted that Pakistan was “lucky” that the destruction did not occur on a large scale, but reiterated that the destruction from which the Afghans had to be rescued was the looming humanitarian crisis due to the freezing of their “reserves and assets” .

“We are doing our best to inform the world that despite their sympathy or dislike for the Taliban, the main concern should be the 40 million Afghans, and what they will have to suffer if the current situation persists,” said the Minister. Prime Minister.

Peace in this war-torn country, he said, was important to Pakistan, especially in light of Pakistan’s geo-economic goal.

“All the Central Asian republics want to have interconnectivity with Pakistan and trade through Gwadar. Peace in Afghanistan is very important for connectivity, ”he said.

India and Pakistan

The Prime Minister also underlined that South Asia was “held hostage” by the question of Kashmir.

He said his government “had made great efforts” to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but to no avail.

“I slowly realized that he [Modi] thought our efforts for peace were a sign of weakness, ”he said, adding that Islamabad was trying to negotiate with the ideology of the RSS and not with an“ ordinary ”Indian government.

He added that this ideology was not only the misfortune of Pakistan and Kashmir, but also of the myriad of Indian minorities, who are excluded by “the Brahmin RSS ideology”.

“Never in the history of mankind has such a large part of the population been considered second-class citizens,” he said, adding that the ideology would have serious repercussions on Indian society. .

Climate change

The prime minister said his government was the first to report climate change when it planned the One Billion Tree Tsunami project in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

“We knew 20 years ago that it was a threat when no one saw it,” he said, adding that Pakistan was one of the 10 countries most vulnerable to effects of climate change.

He further said India was also sensitive to climate change, especially since most of its water came from the rapidly melting Himalayan glaciers.

“Half of our water comes from the Karakoram and Suliman mountain ranges, but the majority of India’s water comes from the Himalayas.”

He reiterated that “our future” was linked and that climate change had to be tackled together.

“But I haven’t seen seriousness in world leaders because their business interests collide with the measures needed to tackle climate change,” he said.

“Pakistan is doing its best to tackle climate change and is appreciated globally. However, the regions are connected and develop together, ”he said, adding that he prayed that the Indian government speaks logically to Pakistan in this regard.

The prime minister claimed that the climate problem in Lahore, for example, could not be resolved until the two countries reunite, as pollution blanket could also be seen in Punjab and Delhi.

Need for think tanks in Pakistan

The prime minister said the country “desperately needs” think tanks to communicate Pakistan’s positive image to the world.

“It really hurts me when American think tanks define Pakistan as a country of extremists, especially after 9/11, without knowing much about us or our culture,” he said.

“We have never had a coherent response to this propaganda,” the prime minister said, adding that there was an urgent need for a thoughtful view of the country.

Geostrategic to geo-economic

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that we must place human security at the center of national security strategies to move away from security-oriented policies in efforts to advance the region. towards development and prosperity.

“Pakistan has focused on geo-economy and connectivity is the new buzzword. This can offer us huge opportunities for national and regional development,” he said.

FM Qureshi said regional cooperation is essential for South Asia to prosper.

He stressed that Pakistan has decided not to be part of any global or regional conflict and has chosen to be a partner only for peace and development.

