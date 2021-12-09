Matt Gaetz’s plan to make Donald Trump Speaker of the House is no joke





One of the reasons for concern is that Trump would wield tremendous power over the legislative process. His presidency suggests that he might not be inclined to use this power in the public interest. Over the past fifty years, lawmakers from both parties have centralized legislative power within the Speakers’ Bureau. As a result, Trump would effectively decide whether bills that keep the government open or raise the debt ceiling hit the House floor. He forced the government to shut down during his own tenure and called on GOP lawmakers not to lift the debt ceiling earlier this year. It’s not hard to imagine Trump pushing for an extended shutdown or even a national default if he thinks it will help him and hurt Biden.

Another reason, and perhaps more urgent, is that the speaker can effectively decide the outcome of the 2024 presidential race. When the members of the Electoral College vote for a president and a vice-president, they vote in their positions. respective legislative assemblies in December. Election votes are then presented to a joint session of Congress in January, where the incumbent vice president opens them and counts them to assembled lawmakers. If no candidate obtains a majority of the electoral votes, it is for the House and the Senate to elect respectively the president and the vice-president.

Usually this is all just an anachronistic formality. But it took on new meaning after the last election when Trump, relying on memos drafted by Tory lawyer John Eastman, pressured former Vice President Mike Pence to reject enough electoral votes. Bidens to deny him the majority. If Pence had accepted it, it was thought, the House would then decide on the presidential election as prescribed by the Twelfth Amendment. This amendment includes a twist: The House votes for a president by state delegation instead of individual lawmakers, which would have given Trump the majority in an emergency vote and a second term.

As I noted in September, Eastman’s memo has its share of legal and constitutional issues. But there was also a big practical problem at the time: the Democratic majority in the House. Ned Foley, an Ohio State University law professor specializing in electoral law, noted that if Pence had attempted to disrupt the tally in Trump’s favor, House Democrats could have simply ended the joint session to prevent the plot to come to fruition. After all, it takes both chambers to conduct the joint session, and so if the chamber shuts it down (even potentially expelling the Senate from its own chamber), the joint session cannot end to determine whether a candidate has won one. electoral ballot. collegiate majority, he wrote.

