Ashes Stats: Travis Head Makes Historic 100 as David Warner Close to Match 2019 Race Tally | Cricket news





Benoît Bermange

Cricket statistician

Australia closed the second day with 343-7, with a lead of 196, after a brilliant century of unbeaten track from Travis Head (112 no) and big contributions from David Warner (94) and Marnus Labuschagne (74) to The Gabba.

Travis Head finished Day 2 of The Ashes undefeated on 112

Sky Cricket numberer Benedict Bermange examines the best stats from day two of the Ashes 2021/22 series, as Travis Head scored an impressive undefeated century and Jack Leach was targeted by Australian batsmen at The Gabba…

In the last Ashes series, David Warner scored 95 points in 10 innings and was sacked by Stuart Broad seven times. Thursday, without Broad in the opposing lineup, he scored 94 points in one set.

Later that day, Head went to 0no tea and scored 112 points in the last session. Only two batsmen ever scored more points in Australia’s last day-long session – VT Trumper (133) against South Africa in 1911 and GJ Bonnor (113) against England in 1885 .

Head with the highest score for Australia on an impressive second day at The Gabba

The last Australian to score a century in a session in the Ashes was Adam Gilchrist, who scored 102 points in the third session of Day 3 of the 2006 Perth Test.

Head’s Century came with just 85 deliveries, the third fastest in Ashes history.

The fastest hundreds in the history of Ashes Balls Name Team Against Venue Year 57 AC Gilchrist Australia England Perth 2006 76 GL Jessop England Australia The Oval 1902 85 J Darling Australia England Sydney 1898 85 TM Head Australia England Brisbane 2021 86 IT Botham England Australia Manchester 1981

Don Bradman scored a century in five different Ashes sessions and Victor Trumper two. The highest number of points per person in the last day-long session was 140 by Ian Smith for New Zealand against India in Auckland in 1990.

Jack Leach is currently one of five bowlers to have played at least 10 overs in a test round and conceded at least eight runs per over. He conceded 95 points on his 11 overs, for an average per over of 8.63.

Only Pakistani Yasir Shah holds a worse record, dropping 124 points from his 14 overs in their 2017 test against Australia in Sydney.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/14265/12490533/ashes-stats-travis-head-makes-historic-100-as-david-warner-comes-close-to-matching-2019-run-tally The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos