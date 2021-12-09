Creating innovation, fifty sectors of the police seem to meet the dream of Indonesian President Joko Widodo





PEKANBARU, datariau.com – Police Sector (Polsek) Limapuluh Polresta Pekanbaru applies a Robot system to speed up bureaucratic services to residents who come to deal with lost documents. Where the Robot named SIPELE (Electronic Service System) manufactured by the Chief of Police of Limapuluh AKP Stevie Arnold Rampengan, seems to respond to the challenge or the dream of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir Joko Widodo which was also conveyed by MenPAN- RB Tjahjo Kumolo on the discourse of the Civil State Apparatus (ASN) being replaced by Robots which in the sense of the robot in question is a kind of application and other technological innovations. Limapuluh Police Chief AKP Stevie Arnold Rampengan SH MM MSi MH said the SIPELE robot was designed as part of an innovation made by Limapuluh Police to provide excellent service to the community, by particular to residents of the area police jurisdiction make the necessary documents. The technological innovation of the SIPELE robot that we have created is of course aimed at facilitating and accelerating the processing of letters, because the public interest is so great in the processing of lost letters such as identity cards, ATM cards, BPJS cards and others. “That’s where my idea came from. Making electronic innovations that can make it easier for people to take care of the letters they need,” AKP said Stevie, Thursday (9/12 / 2021). Stevie said subsequent residents who wish to create a loss letter can print it themselves directly into the SIPELE service system by entering the necessary requirements according to the loss management desired. “Later, residents can do this immediately by entering the necessary conditions and printing it directly on the SIPELE Robot, so that it can speed up and limit indoor encounters with the police, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic like this, many residents take turns, ”said AKP chief Stevie from Limapuluh Polsek. However, while residents may make their own impression, this does not mean eliminating the duties of picket staff, as they still have to meet with police personnel on duty to request signatures and stamps and be reviewed by staff. The inhabitants who have printed, will also have to meet the police officers who are on duty to ask for autographs and stamps. Later, he will also be cross-checked with the staff who monitor whether the letter printed by the residents themselves is correct or not, he said. He added that he hoped that the technological innovation called the SIPELE robot could make it easier and faster for the community to write letters of loss in Riau Regional Police Area, especially in Limapuluh Polresta Police, in Pekanbaru. (lair)

