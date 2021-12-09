Politics
What are we doing to make things better?
When I wake up in the morning and think about my day, I plan a trip to collect eggs, I call an old friend of my family who now lives in a retirement community in North Carolina, I pay a few bills. what the right day to wash the dog? naw.too cold outside.
When Putin gets up in the morning and looks at his to-do list, there are things like: Should I invade Ukraine? And when Xi Jingping gets up in the morning, his decisions don’t involve what to take for breakfast, but how to take Taiwan.
It is always breathtaking to me how much power is held by a few people on this planet. They can start wars. Their decisions can affect the lives of billions of people. How can this happen? Partly they grab it, and part the rest of us give it to them.
Much of the world’s wealth is also concentrated in a few hands. The reality of our situation gives rise to conspiracy theories which are generally false and even dangerous. It is true that wealth and power are extremely concentrated among a few people across the world. it is true that those who have it rarely share it voluntarily. But most of the popular conspiracy theories just aren’t true. And they do not increase the power of their believers; they undermine it. Believing lies never turns out well for liars or their followers. Not in the long run.
Democracy is supposed to be a remedy for this pooling of power and wealth in too few hands. But the forces of wealth and power are still at work to undermine democracy. The fearful are not mistaken about the concentration of power and its capacity for destruction. They are wrong about the international cabals of pedophiles or Jewish bankers. So what do we do ?
Stop here: there is nothing I am going to write that can be proven by the standards of evidence used in science. There is nothing new either; in fact, philosophers and religious leaders have said it all before. But at some point I have to make a decision on a core of guiding principles, and I prefer to go with those.
1. In the short term, strength does good. Putin and Xi Jingping know this. Donald Trump too. In the long run, this is not the case. There is in fact power in virtue: truth, humility, mercy, justice. But many have paid a price to act on this assumption. Some have paid with their lives. In the long run, their faith in goodness will be justified, but not necessarily in the short run.
2. Times of rapid change are difficult and lead people to do absolutely horrible things. We are living in such a time. The planet is heating up and the predictions of more to come are frightening. Technology forces us to do even simple tasks differently, and this creates stress. The demographics of the United States (and the world) are changing; in 1960, when JFK was elected president, 90% of the 180 million Americans were white. This is barely more than 60% out of a population of more than 330 million inhabitants. A pandemic awaits us, wave by wave by new variant.
One of the reasons that conservatives have traditionally been in favor of incremental change, evolution rather than revolution, is because they have recognized how difficult change is for people and the unhealthy measures they are taking. ‘they will take to decrease their pain. Turns out the world is a tough place, even if you do everything right, which of course none of us do. We all have a hard time doing it.
3. Working to prevent and break the concentration of power and wealth is the job of a functioning democracy. The British started the process 800 years ago with the Magna Carta. Teddy Roosevelt had his trusted detractors. We had a civil rights movement and a labor movement and free public schools. It is our turn to extend power and wealth (as well as health and education) to more people; it is our job. (We can’t always be the world’s police, but we have to be the world’s example.)
4. You and I are not fooled to work for justice and kindness, even though there will be times when we will be betrayed and abused. We are not fooled to be so for the well-being of people, even the most terrible. Cynicism, despair, anger at me all the time. I do not push them away by force of will. These are people whose lives are a testament to the power of integrity and goodwill that keeps me from drowning, including some of you. You may not have as much power as Putin, Xi Jinping, and Trump, but you are more powerful.
Write to Staunton columnist Patricia Hunt at [email protected]
