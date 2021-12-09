Eradicating corruption is not good. Jokowi: We all need to be aware





Jakarta – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has said that the public still thinks that eradicating corruption in Indonesia is not good. “The public’s assessment of efforts to root out corruption is always seen as bad. We all need to be aware of this,” President Joko Widodo said at the KPK Building, Jakarta on Thursday (9/12/2021). President Jokowi conveyed it during the commemoration of the World Anti-Corruption Day (Hakordia) which was also attended by the Ministers of the Forward Cabinet of Indonesia, the leaders of the KPK, the Supervisory Board of the KPK, the Chief of the National Police, Police General Listyo Sigit Prabowo and other relevant officials. . “In a national survey in November 2021, the public placed the eradication of corruption as the second urgent problem to be solved,” said the president. According to the president, the first rank desired by the public is job creation (37.3%), the second is the eradication of corruption (15.2%) and the third is the price of basic needs reaching (10.6%). “If these three things are seen as a unit, corruption is the root of other problems. Corruption can interfere with job creation, corruption can also increase the price of basic necessities, ”the president said. The survey, according to the president, also shows that the public perceives that the current era of corruption is in a balanced proportion. “Those who rated it good and very good reached 32.8%, those who rated it average 28.6% and those who rated it bad and very bad reached 34.3%,” said President. However, compared to neighboring Southeast Asian countries, Indonesia’s corruption perception index ranking in 2020 is low. “Singapore inrank3rd, Brunei Darussalam inrank35th, Malaysia toranking57th and Indonesia is still inranking102nd. It takes our hard work to jointly improve our Corruption Perceptions Index, ”Jokowi said. Despite this, President Jokowi said there were encouraging developments based on data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS). “Regarding the index of anti-corruption behavior in society, which continues to increase and improve, namely in 2019 to 3.7, in 2020 to 3.84, in 2021 to 3.88, which means it gets better every year, ”he said. As is known, Transparency International Indonesia (TII) released on January 28, 2021 Indonesia’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) in 2020, which declined by 3 points from a score of 40 in 2019 to 37 in 2020. Indonesia’s ranking also fell, from 85th in 2019 to 102nd out of 180 countries surveyed. A GPA score of 0 means very corrupt and 100 is very clean. The CPI 2020 comes from nine global surveys and assessments of leading experts and business actors to measure corruption in the public sector in 180 countries and territories that were conducted between October 2019 and October 2020. In the 25 years of Indonesia’s GPA registration, it is known that in 2008 Indonesia’s GPA score was 26, then 28 (2009), 30 (2010), 30 (2011) , 32 (2012), 32 (2013), 34 (2014), 36 (2015), 37 (2016), 37 (2017), 38 (2018) and 40 (2019). Ant

