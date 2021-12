Modi will virtually attend the Bidens Democracy Summit on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in the first two-day summit for democracy hosted by US President Joe Biden starting Thursday. More than 100 countries, including India, were invited, but China and Russia were left out. Pakistan would skip the event out of solidarity with China. It’s no secret that democracies around the world are facing growing challenges from new and unprecedented threats. Countries in virtually every region of the world have experienced degrees of democratic retreat, said Uzra Zeya, undersecretary for civil security, democracy and human rights. Watch | Modi-Putin meeting: three main lessons from the India-Russia summit Zeya told media outlets that the United States views India as essential in the collaborative effort to defend against authoritarianism, elevate the fight against corruption, and advance human rights both at home and abroad. abroad. Bidens’ opening remarks at the event will be followed by two plenary sessions, the first moderated by Biden and the other by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. The next session will have remarks on building democratic resilience by Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, and Mary Kay Henry, International President, Service Employees International Union. World looks to India for affordable technology solutions: PM US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will then host a panel discussion on Building Democratic Resilience: Building Back Better Together from COVID-19. Speakers include Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana; Silvia Hernndez Snchez, President of the Legislative Assembly, Costa Rica; Yvonne Aki-Sawyer, Mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone; Violeta Bermudez, former Prime Minister of Peru; and Douglas Rutzen, President, International Center for Not-for-Profit Law. It will be followed by a roundtable on preventing and combating corruption, moderated by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Participants include Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Botswana; Zuzana aputov, President of Slovakia; Reuben Lifuka, Vice President, Transparency International, Zambia; Diana Salazar, Attorney General, Ecuador; and Daria Kaleniuk, Executive Director, Anti-Corruption Action Center, Ukraine. Thursday’s closing speech will be delivered by US Vice President Kamala Harris.

