Boris Johnson faces calls to resign after video leak





UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign amid a video leak from his staff joking about a Christmas party.

SNP senior MP Ian Blackford has said Johnson “can no longer lead” the UK’s response to the pandemic.

Johnson apologized for the leaked video, which dates from December 2020. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced calls for his resignation on Thursday after a leaked video showed his staff joking about hosting an illegal Christmas party as the country faced strict COVID restrictions -19 last year. According to a British tabloid report The Daily Mirror, the party took place on December 18, 2020 and included food and drink, board games, and a ‘Secret Santa’ gift exchange. Ian Blackford, the Scottish National Party’s top MP, said Johnson’s “only fair and moral choice” is to resign. “Confidence in leadership is a matter of life and death. Downing Street deliberately broke the rules and made fun of the sacrifices we all made, breaking public trust ” Blackford told parliament on Wednesday. “The Prime Minister is responsible for the loss of the confidence of the people. He can no longer lead the most urgent problem facing these islands,” he said. If Johnson does not resign, Blackford said, “he must be removed.” Labor’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting also suggested the prime minister resign. “The Prime Minister is in it up to his neck,” he wrote on Twitter. “His actions have undermined public confidence and diverted attention from key public health messages at a critical time. Tough times require serious leadership and it is clear Boris Johnson is not up to the job.” Anger is mounting among Johnson’s own Tory colleagues over the leaked video, as well as the new COVID-19 restrictions announced by the Prime Minister on Wednesday. Conservative MP William Wragg on Wednesday shouted “To resign!” as Health Secretary Sajid Javid, also Tory, spoke in the House of Commons, while other MPs heckled him. Johnson apologized for the video, which was filmed in December 2020, and said he was “shocked” to see it emerge. It depicts a mock press conference in which his former press secretary Allegra Stratton joked about the supposed Christmas party. The video was obtained by ITV News days after sources told media there was a party in the Prime Minister’s Office in Downing Street that broke COVID-19 rules at the time. “I just saw reports on Twitter that there was a Christmas party in Downing Street on Friday night, do you recognize these reports?” Ed Oldfield, an adviser to the Prime Minister, can be heard asking in the video. “I came home,” Stratton said with a laugh. “Would the Prime Minister agree to organize a Christmas party? Oldfield then asked. “What is the answer?” Stratton joked. At the time of the party and the mock press conference, the UK was under Level 3 restrictions, which limited indoor gatherings to groups of two and banned office parties. Stratton resigned on the video, saying that she “would regret those remarks for the rest of my life.” After initially denying that a party took place, Johnson announcement Wednesday during a speech in the House of Commons that he would open an investigation into the event. “If the rules have been broken, there will be disciplinary action for everyone involved,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/boris-johnson-faces-calls-to-resign-after-leaked-video-2021-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos