Corruption Perception Index in Indonesia is much lower than Singapore, Jokowi asks KPK to correct





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to improve corruption eradication performance in Indonesia. Jokowi rated Indonesia’s Corruption Perception Index (GPA) ranking in 2020 as not good. “Compared to neighboring Southeast Asian countries, we still need to improve our ranking of the Corruption Perceptions Index in 2020,” Jokowi said at the commemoration of World Anti-Corruption Day 2021 (Hakordia) at the KPK Fighting Building, Kuningan, South Jakarta, Thursday (12/9/2021). Jokowi said Indonesia’s GPA is ranked 102 out of 180 countries in Asia. This figure is quite far from Singapore, which ranks third. Singapore is in third place, Brunei Darussalam is ranked 35. It is in Asia, not Southeast Asia, in Asia of 180 countries. Singapore is again ranked third, Brunei Darussalam is ranked 35, Malaysia is ranked 57 and Indonesia is still ranked 102, “he said. Read also : Jokowi says more extraordinary ways are needed to fight corruption: don’t just target the horny However, the former governor of DKI Jakarta said there were encouraging developments. Where, according to data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the index of corrupt behavior in Indonesia continues to rise. “In 2019 it was at 3.7, in 2020 at 3.84, in 2021 at 3.88. That means it gets better every year,” Jokowi said. Seeing this fact, Jokowi said, eradicating corruption in Indonesia requires more extraordinary methods. Jokowi asked to continue to be improved and perfected. “Action should not only target legal events that create a scene on the surface, but more fundamental, more fundamental and more comprehensive efforts are needed for the community to directly feel the benefits,” he said.

