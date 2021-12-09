Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform

President Jokowi at the inauguration of Tebelian airport in Kab. Sintang, West Kalimantan, Wednesday (08/12/2021) morning. (Photo: BPMI Setpres / Muchlis Jr)

The value of investments outside of Java increases, which may exceed the value of investments in Java. Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that infrastructure development which is being carried out intensively across Indonesia has triggered increased investment.

This was conveyed by President Jokowi during the inauguration of Tebelian airport, in the Sintang regency, in West Kalimantan, on Wednesday (12/08/2021) morning.

We should be grateful that this year’s investment numbers outside of Java are increasing and higher than in Java. This increase in investment outside Java cannot be separated from our efforts to prepare infrastructure uniformly across the country, he said.

The Head of State stressed that the infrastructure development achieved was not only focused on Java but focused on Indonesia.

We believe that areas outside of Java can grow rapidly if they are supported by adequate infrastructure, connectivity and transportation so that production increases, distribution is fluid, reaches a larger and broader market and reduces time. and costs, so logistics costs become more important. efficient and more competitive, he concluded.

Based on data released by the Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordination Agency (BPKM), the realization of investments in quarter III-2021 or the period July-September reached 216.7 trillion rupees. Realization of investments in the island of Java reached 104.2 trillion rupees (48.1%), while outside Java it was 112.5 trillion rupees (51.9%). (TGH / UN)