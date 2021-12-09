Allegra Stratton resigns: Boris Johnson in crisis following explosive video | Sajid Javid responds

The British Health Secretary has reappeared after notably appearing on shows the same day a bomb leaked a video.

The British Health Secretary has reappeared after notably disappearing from television screens the same day Boris Johnson’s main aide resigned following a video leak of a bomb that showed Downing Street staff joking about the organizing a Christmas party during the Covid-19 lockdowns last year.

The British Prime Minister’s announcement on Wednesday evening of new “Plan B” measures to contain an increase in Omicron variant cases coincided with a public relations storm enveloping his government, after a chaotic day that saw senior ministers humiliatingly withdrawing from television interviews to avoid answering questions about the scandal.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid was among those who avoided the press, giving interviews the next morning to say he did not appear because he was “upset” by the footage.

“I didn’t show up because I saw this video… it upset me, it upset a lot of people across the country, it upset the Prime Minister,” he told the UK . Sky News.

When asked if he had “refused” to appear, he replied: “I spoke to my colleagues … and we actually agreed that it was better to have a little time to. respond to the video. “

He echoed these comments when appearing on Hello Great Britain, saying he was “glad to be here now, but the honest truth is I was very upset and angry.”

Mr Javid has come under heavy criticism over the government’s response to the video and its reaction to growing concerns about Covid-19.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said earlier that Mr Johnson had lost “moral authority” to impose restrictions after the damning video, which again sparked public fury over the perceived hypocrisy of Conservative government figures flouting their own rules.

Johnson announced an internal investigation into the allegations after a week of repeated denials the party had taken place, and insisted she was told she did not break the guidelines.

The ITV broadcaster released images of the bombshell showing Allegra Stratton on Tuesday evening during a mock press conference on December 20, 2020, laughing for throwing a Christmas party at number 10 four days earlier.

The video’s release came after a week of controversy surrounding the alleged rule-breaking rally, which took place as London was under level three restrictions when such gatherings were banned, which the government insisted on the fact that it did not take place.

At the rehearsal press conference Mr Johnson’s adviser Ed Oldfield told Ms Stratton: ‘I just saw reports on Twitter that there was a Christmas party in Downing Street on Friday night, acknowledge you this information? “

“I’m back home,” she replies, before laughing and saying “Wait” as she ponders her response. “Uh, uh, ahhhh,” she said, thinking for a long time.

Mr Oldfield asks: ‘Would the Prime Minister agree to throw a Christmas party? “

Mrs. Stratton laughs before asking, “What’s the answer?” “

The staff then suggested that “it was not a party, it was cheese and wine”.

“It was a business meeting,” says Stratton. “This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.”

At the time of the alleged holiday, in-person business meetings were permitted, but only when strictly necessary, and their number was limited.

A few days later, level four restrictions were introduced, canceling Christmas for millions of people.

Mr Johnson told Parliament on Wednesday he was “disgusted and furious” about the video and apologized “wholeheartedly for the offense it caused across the country and I apologize for the ‘impression it gives “.

But he continued to insist that “I have been assured on several occasions since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rule had been broken.”

He said an investigation had been opened and that “if these rules were broken, disciplinary action would be taken for everyone involved.”

The Metropolitan Police, however, have announced that they will not open an investigation at this time, in line with Scotland Yard’s “policy of not investigating retrospective violations” of the Covid-19 rules.

Mr Starmer criticized the government, saying the British had “followed the rules even when it involved being separated from their families, locked up and, tragically for many, unable to say goodbye to loved ones”.

“They were entitled to expect the government to do the same,” he said.

“To lie and laugh at these lies is shameful. The Prime Minister must now tell the truth and apologize. It cannot be one rule for the Conservatives and another for everyone. “

Mr Starmer brought up the example of the Queen, who was forced to sit alone at her husband’s funeral due to coronavirus rules.

“Leadership, sacrifice – that’s what gives leaders the moral authority to lead,” he said.

“Does the Prime Minister think he has the moral authority to lead and to ask the British people to play by the rules? “

In a touching speech Wednesday announcing her resignation, Ms Stratton apologized to the British public.

“The British people have made immense sacrifices in the ongoing battle against Covid-19,” she said.

“I am now concerned that my comments in the leaked video of December 20 of last year may have become a distraction in this fight. My comments seemed to shed light on rules, rules that people do anything to obey. “was never my intention. I will miss those remarks for the rest of my life and apologize to all of you back home for that.”

Ms Stratton said she understood “the anger and frustration people feel”.

“To all of you who have lost loved ones, endured intolerable loneliness and struggled with your businesses, I am so sorry,” she said.

Responding to Ms Stratton’s resignation Mr Johnson said: “I don’t just take responsibility for things that happen in this building, I take responsibility for everything that happens in this government.”

It came as Dominic Cummings, a former senior aide to Mr Johnson who was also embroiled in his own controversy after breaking the lockdown in March last year, alleged there had been more parties in Downing Street.

The rogue adviser claimed on Twitter that there was a party at Number 10 on the evening of November 13 last year, hours after he was sacked by Mr Johnson for claiming to brief the media against Carrie Symonds , then fiancée of the Prime Minister.

In another tweet, Mr Cummings suggested “Regime change is coming”.

Last year Professor Neil Ferguson, whose advice led Mr Johnson to put the UK into lockdown, was forced to resign from his government. councilor in disgrace after being caught breaking social distancing rules to meet her married lover.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has resigned in June of this year on a similar scandal.

