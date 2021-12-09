Secretariat of the Cabinet of the Republic of Indonesia | Make a huge impact, President: Methods of eradicating corruption must be perfected

Corruption is an extraordinary crime or extraordinary crime which also has a huge impact. Therefore, this crime must be treated in an extraordinary way.

This was conveyed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the commemoration of the World Anti-Corruption Day (Hakordia) 2021, held at the red and white building of the Commission of corruption eradication (KPK), Jakarta, Thursday (09/12/2021) morning.

More new ways are needed extraordinary. We must continue to improve and improve the methods of eradicating corruption, said the president at the event, which is themed Unity in building an anti-corruption culture.

In an effort to eradicate corruption, more fundamental and comprehensive efforts are needed, felt directly by the community.

It is very important to act firmly and without discernment. Taking action should not just target legal events that create a scene on the surface, he stressed.

On this occasion, the Head of State also revealed that the number of corruption cases successfully handled by the police was extraordinary. Several major corruption cases have been dealt with successfully and seriously, such as Jiwasraya, Asabri and Bank Indonesia Liquidity Assistance (BLBI).

Between January and November 2021, the National Police investigated 1,032 corruption cases, while the Attorney General’s Office investigated 1,486 corruption cases. Meanwhile, KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri said in his report that since its inception so far, the KPK has handled 1,291 corruption cases.

Several major corruption cases were also taken seriously. In the Jiwasraya case, for example, the convicts were executed by the prosecutor’s office and two of them were sentenced to life imprisonment, and confiscated property of up to Rs 18 trillion was confiscated for the State, said the president.

Meanwhile, in the Asabri case, up to seven defendants have been prosecuted, ranging from 10 years in prison to the death penalty and compensation for state losses reaching tens of billions of rupees.

By resolving the BLBI case, the BLBI task force is also working to defend the rights of the state whose value reaches 110 trillion rupees and is working to ensure that no debtor or debtor is spared. through BLBI refunds, he added.

In addition, the president revealed that based on the results of a national investigation in November 2021, the public placed the eradication of corruption as the second urgent problem to be solved.

First, it’s job creation, that’s what the community wants, reaching 37.3 percent. The second order is the eradication of corruption which has reached 15.2 percent. And, third, the price of basic necessities has reached 10.6%, he said.

However, the president added, corruption can be at the root of other problems, including disrupting job creation and increasing the price of basic necessities.

The head of state also highlighted Indonesia’s corruption perception index for 2020, which still lags behind other Asian countries. Out of 180 countries, Indonesia is in 102nd position

Singapore once again ranking ke-3, Brunei Darussalam ranking 35, Malaysia ranking 57, and Indonesia is still ranking 102, he said.

Therefore, the President stressed the need for considerable effort to improve this. Law enforcement officials, including the KPK, are yet to be complacent, as the public’s assessment of efforts to root out corruption is still seen as bad. We must all be aware of this, he stressed.

Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Y. Laoly and KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri also accompanied the President in the activity.

Also present at the event were Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform Tjahjo Kumolo, Minister of National Development Planning / Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa, Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko, Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning / Head of BPN Sofyan Djalil, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, Chief General of the National Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Prosecutor General Sanitiar Burhanuddin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KPK Tumpak Panggabean and a number of Governors.(TGH / UN)