Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds safety meeting after fatal helicopter crash





The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country’s top security officials held a meeting on Wednesday on the situation arising from the IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu who killed the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others aboard the ill-fated helicopter. During the meeting, it was decided that as a sign of respect, the government would announce national mourning on Thursday. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Interior Minister Amit Shah and senior military, security and intelligence officers were part of the meeting. A discussion also took place on the selection of the next appointed Chief of Defense Staff. Prior to the meeting, Rajnath Singh had spoken to Modi about the accident. He also called on the chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, to rush to the crash site. In the meantime, Singh visited Rawat’s residence in Delhi and spoke to his daughter. Earlier, the army chief of staff, General MM Naravane, had informed Singh of the accident and related issues. Earlier Wednesday, General Rawat and his wife were among 13 people who were killed after the crash of the Mi17V5 helicopter in which they were traveling near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. and 11 others on board died in this unfortunate incident, “the Indian Air Force said in a statement. Of the 14 people on board, the only survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, chief of staff at the Defense Services Staff College, currently undergoing treatment at Wellington Military Hospital Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Naik Vivek Kumar, Naik B. Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal were traveling with General Rawat. Apart from them, two pilots, a Group Capt Ain and a gunner were on board the ill-fated helicopter. Singh, along with his wife and seven personnel, a boarded at 8.47am on a flight to Delhi for the Sulur IAF base near Coimbatore. They landed in Sulur at 11.34am. From there they boarded the Mi17V5 helicopter at 11.48am. At 12.22pm, air traffic control (ATC) lost contact with the helicopter, which crashed into a z one forest about 7 km from Coonoor. The IAF said a court of inquiry has been ordered into the crash. The report is expected in a month. The mortal remains of all the deceased will be brought to Delhi on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.5dariyanews.com/news/351267-Prime-Minister-Narendra-Modi-holds-security-meet-after-fatal-chopper-crash The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos