Erdogan urges nation to make the most of new economic model

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called on the nation to take advantage of the opportunities of the government’s new economic model.

“We must advance Turkey’s potential,” he told reporters in the capital Ankara after the Cabinet meeting.

The president called on the nation to trust the government’s plan and investments, especially the people who keep their savings in banks.

“We know where we are going, I ask our people to be patient,” he added.

Erdogan’s comments came after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month allocated a $ 10 billion fund to invest in Turkey.

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have also signed bilateral cooperation agreements in multiple areas, including trade, energy and the environment.

Erdogan reiterated that he believes Turkey will post a double-digit economic growth figure for 2021.

“I think the prices of energy and food will stabilize to find a balance,” he said.

“With lower interest rates and a stable currency, we will increase production and employment,” he added.

Erdogan also said the government “will show no mercy” on individuals who stockpile and try to profit from rising commodity prices.