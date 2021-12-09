UK Christmas party scandal sparks furious reactions online





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologized to Parliament for a controversial video in which his staff are seen joking about a Christmas party in Downing Street during the Covid-19 lockdown last year. The video was reportedly shot as the country was reeling from the Covid-19 crisis and the festivities were banned. Johnson said he was furious at the video, released by ITV on Tuesday evening. However, he said he had been assured on several occasions that no party had been organized. “I wholeheartedly apologize for the offense this has caused across the country, and I apologize for the impression it gives,” he told the news agency. Reuters. Johnson said disciplinary action would be taken if the rules were found not to be followed. “But, I repeat … I have been assured several times since these allegations emerged, that there was no party and that no Covid rule had been broken.” He also pledged to “continue the work”, accusing the opposition of trying to “cover their tracks about events or non-events of a year ago”, according to the report. Reuters report. In the video, Johnson’s adviser Ed Oldfield asks Allegra Stratton, then Johnson’s press secretary: “I just saw reports on Twitter that there was a Christmas party in Downing Street on Friday night, admit you this information? Stratton, standing in front of the British flags at an official Downing Street lectern, said: “I have come home.” She laughs and then smiles. “Wait. Wait. Uh. Uh. Arh.” She seems at a loss for words and looks up. Watch the video here: Exclusive: Senior Downing Street staff joked about holding a Christmas party at Number 10 just four days after the event was said to have taken place last December Watch the full video here: https://t.co/4IejHdqtJM pic.twitter.com/6XMa2t2d1g ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) December 7, 2021 The video sparked outrage across the UK and Johnson faced public fury. Speaking to Twitter, many people laughed at the government while some expressed their anger that the video was reportedly shot as the country grapples with the pandemic and the loss of loved ones. Throwing a Christmas party in Downing Street while I watched patient after patient admitted, alone, scared and dying is disgusting, but the whole government lying about it insults the work of NHS staff.

Why should we go to work to clean up their mess after this? Ziggy (@Karenlovecheese) December 7, 2021 SPOTTED: Boris Johnson dancing December 18, 2020 at the Tories’ Christmas party. pic.twitter.com/GZhPfXdHQx David Brent Music (@DavidBrentMovie) December 7, 2021 The UK Government’s Christmas Party 2021. pic.twitter.com/QhpAslAN6f Daniel (@ Clark1995Clark) December 8, 2021 British journalists should be ashamed for allowing government ministers today to take revenge and come out of Christmas party scandal No 10 You couldn’t have a party in December 2020 and follow the rules that prohibited having a party! How difficult can that be !!! pic.twitter.com/gRHkgkeLmO Peter Stefanovic (@ PeterStefanovi2) December 3, 2021 ..This Christmas party will not be investigated by police in a year. ..You are all socially distanced, at least 2 inches apart# no10Christmas party # No10party Source: @GuidoFawkes pic.twitter.com/q9xztOHivu UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) December 7, 2021 UK government explaining what really happened at 10 Downing Street Christmas party pic.twitter.com/wlQS7qUZwo Damien O’Brien (@DamienMagician) December 8, 2021 Boris Johnson continues to lie about last year’s illicit Christmas party at No10 – even when we’ve all seen his own video spokesperson laughing and wondering how better to lie about it to the media.

Even by its standards, it is absolutely shameful. Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 7, 2021 “Hello, I’m the police officer investigating Christmas party # 10” pic.twitter.com/7K0aFWRHSK Sophie Deck the Halls (@SophLouiseHall) December 6, 2021

