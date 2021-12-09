Boris Johnson tells parents to keep children in school until Christmas break





Boris Johnson urged parents not to take their children out of school before Christmas because he introduced new restrictions due to the spread of the Omicron variant. Last year, fears that families would have to isolate themselves at Christmas or infect elderly parents at festive gatherings prompted some parents to pull their children out of school before the end of the term. The government urged schools to stay open until the end of the term in December 2020, but some took matters into their own hands and closed earlier. When asked if the nursery parties and games should be canceled, he replied: No, in my opinion they shouldn’t. We don’t want the kids to be taken out of school before the term is over, not for there to be a very long term now, he said at a press conference on Wednesday night. We don’t want nurseries to be canceled. We think it’s okay right now, from what we can see, to continue with the Christmas holidays, but obviously everyone should be careful, have ventilation, wash their hands, take a test. Before leaving [it is] a sensible thing to do to give everyone else at the party the confidence that they are going to meet someone who is not contagious. Last week, Will Quince, the Minister for Children and Families at the Department of Education, said schools would remain open until the end of the term and it was deeply unfortunate that some schools had decided to cancel the crib performances. It came as Mr Johnson announced the UK would move to Plan B of coronavirus restrictions, with advice on working from home where possible, extending Covid vaccine passports and introducing covers – mandatory faces in most indoor environments. He said employers are expected to discuss working from home with their employees from Monday, while the wearing of a larger face mask will arrive on Friday and Covid will pass Wednesday next week. The changes mean people must show evidence of Covid vaccination to enter environments such as nightclubs, bars and concert halls with more than 500 people and larger gatherings of 4,000 people outside , including sports stadiums and festivals and any event over 10,000 people. He also hinted that the mandates for vaccines could be extended, insisting there must be a national conversation on the issue and warning that the country will continue indefinitely with restrictions on people’s lifestyles simply because that a significant number of people have not been vaccinated. Mr Johnson, surrounded by scientific advisers, announced the measures to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, with the number of cases doubling every two to three days in the UK. So far, 568 cases of the Covid variant have been officially identified across Britain, although I analysis suggested that the figure could be seven times higher.

