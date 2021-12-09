Boris Johnson calls for tighter COVID restrictions amid rise in omicron variant





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced tighter restrictions to stem the spread of the omicron variant, urging the British to work from home again and demanding COVID-19 passes for entry to nightclubs and major events. Johnson said it was time to impose tougher measures to avoid a spike in hospitalizations and deaths as the new variant of the coronavirus quickly spreads in the community. “It has become increasingly clear that omicron is growing much faster than the previous delta variant and is spreading rapidly around the world,” he told a press conference. “What is most concerning is that there is some evidence that the omicron doubling time may currently be between two and three days.” Johnson said 568 cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed so far across the UK, and “the true number is sure to be much higher.” THE OMICRON COVID-19 VARIANT MAKES UNPOPULATED RESTRICTIONS He said that although there are not yet complete data on the dangerousness of omicron, the increase in hospitalization rates in South Africa, where the variant was first detected, suggests that it has the potential to cause harm. Scientists at the UK Health Security Agency have said they expect the omicron variant to become the dominant strain in Britain within the next two to four weeks. The agency has so far said most cases are in London and the south-east of England. The tighter restrictions will give the government time to boost more guns. Authorities have set a goal of offering booster shots to all adults by the end of January. EUROPEAN UNION MULTIPLE COMPULSORY COVID-19 VACCINATIONS Johnson said starting next Monday people should be working from home if possible. From Friday, the legal requirement to wear a face mask will be extended to most indoor public places in England, including cinemas. Next week, having a COVID-19 pass showing that a person has received both doses of the vaccine will be mandatory to enter nightclubs and high-traffic places. Concert halls and nightclubs, which have long resisted vaccine passports, have called the news devastating for an industry that has just recovered after prolonged periods of shutdowns and restrictions. The blow is particularly hard ahead of the crucial Christmas and New Years season, concert hall officials said. The UK government reported an additional 51,342 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 161 additional deaths. Overall, Britain has recorded more than 146,000 deaths from the pandemic, the second-worst death toll in Europe after Russia. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The announcement came as Johnson and his government faced mounting pressure to explain reports that Downing Street staff took advantage of a Christmas party that broke the country’s coronavirus rules last winter , when cases of the delta variant skyrocketed and people were banned from holding most social gatherings. Johnson on Wednesday ordered an investigation and said he was “furious” at the situation. The revelations have angered many in Britain, with critics claiming they are strongly undermining the authority of Johnson’s Tory government by placing restrictions on viruses.

