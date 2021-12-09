Saudi Crown Prince on first visit to Qatar after embargo ends





The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has visited Qatar for the first time since the kingdom joined other Arab states to end their disagreement and their embargo on the tiny Persian Gulf country

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia visited Qatar on Thursday, his first trip to Doha since the kingdom joined other Arab states to end their break-up and embargo of several years against the small Arab Gulf state. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit also marked his third stopover in the region this week as the Saudi heir to the throne visits the six Gulf Arab states allied with the United States that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council. His meetings with Arab leaders aim to strengthen the kingdom’s alliances as rival Iran resumes nuclear negotiations with world powers. The visit is especially significant as around the same time last year neighboring states were in the midst of a diplomatic standoff that had unraveled family ties in the region, fractured the tight-knit GCC, and sparked rude criticism in related media. to the state as accusations of piracy and damage leaks swirled. Angered by Qatar’s support for Islamist groups like the Muslim Brotherhood and its ties to Iran, the four nations of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar in mid -2017. They sealed their airspace to Qatari flights, closed Qatari’s only land border, and expelled Qatari citizens from the quartet of nations. The move brought Qatar closer to Turkey and Iran, who rushed to support the tiny but wealthy nation as it navigated the diplomatic assault. The regional stalemate was concluded earlier this year with an agreement signed by Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia. In the end, Qatar did not cede to a list of demands from the quartet, including shutting down its Al Jazeera news channel and handing over wanted Islamists residing in exile. On the contrary, Qatar has become a powerful mediator in the region. As host to the largest US air base in the Middle East, Qatar played a major role in the US-led evacuation from Afghanistan over the summer and also in facilitating contacts with the country’s Taliban leadership after the closure of Western embassies in Kabul. Qatar is also well placed to play a role in easing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Prince Mohammed’s visit to Doha comes just days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Qatar for meetings. Relations between the two have been difficult since the 2018 murder of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Upon his arrival in Qatar on Wednesday evening, Prince Mohammed was greeted on the tarmac by the ruling Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He arrived from the United Arab Emirates, where he shook hands with the crown prince and strongman of Abu Dhabi before they met. The formality of their greeting in contrast to the embrace he received in Qatar after getting off the plane and the decision to make the UAE his second stop on the tour after his visit to Oman highlights the tensions under -conditions that have arisen in the relations between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Despite a lengthy joint statement expressing their commitment to economic prosperity and security following the prince’s visit to the United Arab Emirates, the traditional allies have increasingly divergent foreign policy positions and are in a position of conflict. fierce competition for foreign investment and regional weight. From Qatar, the Saudi crown prince visited Bahrain later on Thursday. He will end his tour with a stopover in Kuwait.

