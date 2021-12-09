Johnson aide resigns over lockdown party comments as UK implements Omicron Plan B measures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized and his adviser resigned on Wednesday after a video was released showing high-ranking aides joking about a Christmas party in Downing Street last year when social events were banned in under the rules of Covid-19. Later Wednesday, Johnson announced tighter coronavirus restrictions amid an increase in Omicron cases, including advice for working from home and mandatory Covid passports.

Images shown on national television showed assistants laughing as they discussed how to react if asked about a fictitious party in Downing Street on December 18 last year at a time when many British families were to cancel long-awaited Christmas gatherings.

Johnson on December 19, 2020, announced a strict stay-at-home alert level for London and the south-east of England.

The Prime Minister insisted that to his knowledge there was no party going on in his office number 10 on Downing Street and that no rules had been broken. He ordered an investigation into the incident.

I understand and share the anger from top to bottom in the country to see No 10 staff appear to take the lockdown measures lightly, Boris said in a parliamentary questioning session. I wholeheartedly apologize for the offense this caused … and I apologize for the impression it gives.

Johnson adviser Allegra Stratton, who was his press secretary when she appeared in the pictures, delivered a tearful resignation speech on Wednesday, offering her a deep apology and saying she would regret the remarks for the rest of the day. my days.

New restrictions to curb the spread of Omicron

Later today, and in light of an increase in cases of UK variants of Omicron, Johnson announced the government was tightening restrictions on coronaviruses.

We must be humble in the face of this virus, Johnson said at a briefing, adding that he was proportionate and responsible to move to Plan B in England.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Britain has recorded more than 10 million confirmed cases and nearly 146,000 deaths – one of the highest tolls in Europe.









Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Wednesday there had been 568 confirmed cases of Omicron variants, but the actual figure is likely closer to 10,000.

Johnson said it is becoming increasingly clear that Omicron is growing much faster than the previously dominant Delta variant and we cannot yet assume that Omicron is less severe than previous variants.

We just need to react today as we are, he said, while insisting that the new measures do not constitute a lockdown and that people can continue Christmas parties and children’s events such as as the Nativity coins as long as they exercise caution.

Work from home if you can

As part of a series of new measures, the government is reintroducing advice for working from home in England.

From Monday you should be working from home if you can go to work if you have to, the prime minister said.

He added that the government will make the presentation of Covid vaccine passports in England compulsory for the first time in a few weeks, while the decentralized administrations in Scotland and Wales have already taken similar steps.

Passes will be required to enter nightclubs and places where large crowds congregate, Johnson said, adding that this would mean indoor places where more than 500 people congregate unseated.

He also said the passes will be needed for any venue with more than 10,000 people in attendance, such as sports stadiums.

People will need to prove that they have received two doses of the vaccine or that they have had a negative lateral flow test.

The government also enforces the wearing of masks in most indoor public places, including theaters and cinemas, Johnson said. Wearing a mask is already legally compulsory in England on public transport and in shops.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of the vaccines and the proposed boosters. So far, nearly 21 million people have received boosters in the UK.

The most important thing each of us can do is get our jabs on and, most importantly, get that booster as soon as our turn comes, he said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)