Politics
Johnson aide resigns over lockdown party comments as UK implements Omicron Plan B measures
Published on:
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized and his adviser resigned on Wednesday after a video was released showing high-ranking aides joking about a Christmas party in Downing Street last year when social events were banned in under the rules of Covid-19. Later Wednesday, Johnson announced tighter coronavirus restrictions amid an increase in Omicron cases, including advice for working from home and mandatory Covid passports.
Images shown on national television showed assistants laughing as they discussed how to react if asked about a fictitious party in Downing Street on December 18 last year at a time when many British families were to cancel long-awaited Christmas gatherings.
Johnson on December 19, 2020, announced a strict stay-at-home alert level for London and the south-east of England.
The Prime Minister insisted that to his knowledge there was no party going on in his office number 10 on Downing Street and that no rules had been broken. He ordered an investigation into the incident.
I understand and share the anger from top to bottom in the country to see No 10 staff appear to take the lockdown measures lightly, Boris said in a parliamentary questioning session. I wholeheartedly apologize for the offense this caused … and I apologize for the impression it gives.
Johnson adviser Allegra Stratton, who was his press secretary when she appeared in the pictures, delivered a tearful resignation speech on Wednesday, offering her a deep apology and saying she would regret the remarks for the rest of the day. my days.
New restrictions to curb the spread of Omicron
Later today, and in light of an increase in cases of UK variants of Omicron, Johnson announced the government was tightening restrictions on coronaviruses.
We must be humble in the face of this virus, Johnson said at a briefing, adding that he was proportionate and responsible to move to Plan B in England.
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Britain has recorded more than 10 million confirmed cases and nearly 146,000 deaths – one of the highest tolls in Europe.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Wednesday there had been 568 confirmed cases of Omicron variants, but the actual figure is likely closer to 10,000.
Johnson said it is becoming increasingly clear that Omicron is growing much faster than the previously dominant Delta variant and we cannot yet assume that Omicron is less severe than previous variants.
We just need to react today as we are, he said, while insisting that the new measures do not constitute a lockdown and that people can continue Christmas parties and children’s events such as as the Nativity coins as long as they exercise caution.
Work from home if you can
As part of a series of new measures, the government is reintroducing advice for working from home in England.
From Monday you should be working from home if you can go to work if you have to, the prime minister said.
He added that the government will make the presentation of Covid vaccine passports in England compulsory for the first time in a few weeks, while the decentralized administrations in Scotland and Wales have already taken similar steps.
Passes will be required to enter nightclubs and places where large crowds congregate, Johnson said, adding that this would mean indoor places where more than 500 people congregate unseated.
He also said the passes will be needed for any venue with more than 10,000 people in attendance, such as sports stadiums.
People will need to prove that they have received two doses of the vaccine or that they have had a negative lateral flow test.
The government also enforces the wearing of masks in most indoor public places, including theaters and cinemas, Johnson said. Wearing a mask is already legally compulsory in England on public transport and in shops.
The Prime Minister underlined the importance of the vaccines and the proposed boosters. So far, nearly 21 million people have received boosters in the UK.
The most important thing each of us can do is get our jabs on and, most importantly, get that booster as soon as our turn comes, he said.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211208-uk-s-johnson-apologises-for-video-of-aides-joking-about-christmas-lockdown-party
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]